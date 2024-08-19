WATCH LIVE: Day 1 of the 2024 Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday, with delegates and officials descending on Chicago after a wild few weeks that saw the party switch out its nominee, upending what had already been an unprecedented campaign year.

Convention programming will start on Monday, at 6:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. MT. President Joe Biden will deliver the keynote address on Monday night.

With the departure of Biden from the campaign, and Vice President Kamala Harris' swift ascension to the top of the ticket, Democrats have essentially rejiggered the general election fight against the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump, just months before the Nov. 5 election.

The campaign redesign has also required changes in the platform that party officials will adopt before proceedings in Chicago, as well as physical reconfigurations of the signage and other materials in and around the convention hall, to reflect Democrats' new ticket.

Direct convention feed via PBS