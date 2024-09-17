Utah lawmakers unanimously sign off on downtown Salt Lake City revitalization

Downtown Salt Lake City is another step closer to a makeover.

The state Revitalization Zone Committee unanimously approved an agreement between the capital city, Salt Lake County and Smith Entertainment Group to create a downtown sports, entertainment, cultural and convention district.

“I think in this deal, everyone can win. I really do,” Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson told committee lawmakers. “It is a game-changing initiative for us all.”

The Legislature passed SB272 , the downtown revitalization bill, during the 2024 legislative session. It grants the Smith Entertainment Group up to $900 million in public funds to make their vision come to life. In return, the group’s two sports teams, the NBA’s Utah Jazz and the NHL’s Utah Hockey Club, will remain downtown instead of moving to the suburbs.

State lawmakers were given a say in the process “to approve project areas and project participation agreements created and endorsed by the local government” and to review spending.

The Salt Lake City Council approved the project area and participation agreement in July. It still needs to approve a 0.50% sales tax hike. If they do, as expected, the state has until Dec. 31 to grant the increase.

The project area is roughly 100 acres around 500 West and West Temple and South Temple to 200 South, Mike Maughn with the Smith Entertainment Group told the committee. It includes the Delta Center and the “midblock,” which consists of the Salt Palace Convention Center, Japantown and Abravanel Hall, home of the Utah Symphony.

“This is a very complex process. It's not an inexpensive proposition, but in the end, the revenue will pay off for us all,” Wilson said. “If we can solve this, we will enjoy as a community, more sport. And there's nothing like sport to unite us.”

Residents have raised concerns about the plans including the possibility that Abravanel Hall would be demolished to pave the way for the reimagined downtown. Mayor Wilson and city leaders have attempted to alleviate those worries.

“County's architects have been collaborating on plans that preserve Abravanel Hall in its current form,” Wilson said.

During public comment, Salt Lake City resident Lori Wike wanted state and local leaders to commit “unequivocally that Abravanel Hall will not be demolished and rebuilt as a different symphony hall.”

While Committee Chair Sen. Dan McCay , who also sponsored the downtown revitalization bill , didn’t give his word that the hall would go untouched, he did say the committee would “include [a] recommendation for the preservation in place of Abravanel Hall,” to the Salt Lake City Council.

“I think that plan [to preserve Abravanel Hall] is one that over the next year or two, as we put this whole block together, I think everyone will be more excited than they are concerned about its future,” McCay said.

