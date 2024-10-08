WATCH LIVE: 2024 1st Congressional debate with Campbell, Cottam and Moore

Rep. Blake Moore is seeking his third term representing Utah's 1st Congressional District. His challengers in the general elections are Democrat Bill Campbell and Libertarian Daniel Cottam.

The 2024 1st Congressional District debate will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, at 6 p.m. MDT from the Sterling Eccles Conference Center on the campus of Utah State University. The debate, organized by the Utah Debate Commission, will be moderated by Natalie Gochnour, an associate dean in the David Eccles School of Business and director of the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute.