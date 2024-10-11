Salt Lake County Council At-Large Seat C voter guide: What to know about Rachelle Morris and Natalie Pinkney

By far the state's largest county by population, the 2024 election finds Salt Lake County Council seats in districts 2, 4 and 6 on the ballot as well as the mayor's office. Council-at-large Seat C is also up for grabs and could have an impact on whether the Democratic Party can regain the majority on the council in two years.

Seat C is currently held by longtime Democratic councilor Jim Bradley , who is retiring . Democrat Natalie Pinkney , a current South Salt Lake City Council member-at-large, will face Republican Rachelle Morris , co-founder and managing director of RevRoad Capital.

We asked county residents what mattered to them and that feedback informed this voter guide.

Methodology: An identical survey was sent to both campaigns. Provided answers were fact-checked before publication of this guide and we included links and/or editor’s notes on our findings. If a candidate did not respond, KUER leaned on public statements, interviews and additional reporting to provide voters with useful information. Candidates appear in alphabetical order by surname.

When speaking to voters who have never been engaged in local politics, what is your elevator pitch as a candidate for Salt Lake County Council At-Large Seat C?

The biggest responsibility of the County Council is to manage a $1.9 billion . This budget impacts the lives of all Salt Lake County residents as it funds infrastructure projects, parks and recreation, our libraries, homeless and behavioral health services, public safety, county staff, and many other aspects of county government. My background in the private sector of asset management and small business investment here in Utah provides me with a vital skill set needed to oversee such a large budget. As an at-large candidate I am running to represent ALL of Salt Lake County and I am energized by the opportunity to serve every neighborhood from the north to the south and from the east to the west. I live in Salt Lake City but have spent quality time getting to know individuals in every quadrant of the county. I firmly believe that Salt Lake County can be the greatest metro area in the entire western United States and I am committed to making sure that Salt Lake County works better for ALL of us! I am a common-sense collaborator and will work with any willing person to make sure our community is the best that it can be. Pinkney I'm running for the Salt Lake County Council At-Large Seat 'C' to empower families and create a community where everyone can thrive. As a city council member in South Salt Lake , I’ve been dedicated to ensuring a prosperous future for all, with a focus on financial stability, housing affordability, and opportunities that benefit everyone. I want to bring that same commitment to the county level so we can build a better future together."

What do you think are the top three issues facing voters in Salt Lake County?

As I have spent the past year getting to know Salt Lake County residents in every neighborhood, I have listened to the thoughts, ideas, and issues of thousands of people. There are a number of issues that I’ve discussed with residents but the three that have risen to the top are housing affordability and cost of living, infrastructure needs (especially on the west side), and public safety in our parks and along our trails. When all is said and done, I think people want to be able to have an affordable roof over their head, the ability to travel efficiently across the county, and a safe place to enjoy the outdoors with their friends, neighbors, and families. I am ready to roll up my sleeves and find solutions to these problems in a collaborative and innovative way. Pinkney The top issues facing voters in Salt Lake County are: Cost of Living and Financial Stability: Rising costs are making it harder for families to afford basic necessities and achieve financial security, impacting their quality of life. Housing Affordability and Availability: There is a severe shortage of affordable housing, particularly for starter families, which forces many young people to move away from their childhood neighborhoods. Homelessness also continues to be a pressing issue. Addressing Core Community Needs: Leaders have been distracted by divisive policies rather than focusing on essential issues like improving infrastructure, managing population growth, and ensuring public safety. It is crucial to prioritize actions that genuinely benefit the community and prepare for a better future

What makes you a Republican or a Democrat and how does that play into local politics? (Xavier, 84116)

I am a lifelong Republican. I subscribe to the philosophy of fiscal responsibility, smaller government, personal freedom, and a strong civil society where families, friends, neighbors, and civic organizations work together to solve problems. As a Republican on the County Council, I will be laser focused on providing accountability and transparency for every taxpayer dollar. I will ensure that the county government provides the essential services that it should without competing with the private market. I will work collaboratively with the private sector and non-profit organizations to solve some of the county’s largest problems. And most importantly, I will empower people to make decisions that will help them succeed without the government becoming an impediment to that success. Pinkney As a non-partisan elected official in local politics*, I’ve come to understand the importance of balanced representation from all sides. My experiences have shaped my belief in the values of transparency, accountability, and always listening to voters. I’m dedicated to finding solutions to complex problems, keeping taxes low while preserving vital resources, and ensuring fairness. I believe in community support, environmental stewardship, protecting individual rights, and fairness. These values are why I am running as the Democratic nominee for Salt Lake County Council, to ensure these principles guide our community's future. Editor’s note: *For context, Pinkney currently serves as a member of the South Salt Lake City Council , a non-partisan elected position.

How could the county lower the cost of housing and avoid displacing long-term residents? (Siobhan, 84106)

I think it is important to realize that the government is not in the business of building houses. However, the government can make it easier for developers to build projects that are affordable. The county can encourage cities to zone in such a way that makes better sense for affordable housing projects. The county can encourage developers and municipalities to take advantage of the tools that the State Legislature has recently provided to pave the way for affordable housing, including infrastructure financing districts and special zoning that offers density bonuses. We are facing a supply and demand problem where our demand is outpacing supply. If there were a piece of county-owned land that would make sense for an affordable housing project, I would consider structuring a long-term lease or selling that land to a developer or negotiating a land swap. As new neighborhoods are being designed on the west side of I-15, I will be an advocate for the state to prioritize infrastructure projects and be an advocate for long-term home ownership to be central to the planning and development process, with a mixture of housing to allow for communities that can be sustained for many decades. Pinkney To lower the cost of housing and avoid displacing long-term residents, the county should adopt several key strategies. First, increasing the housing supply while preserving the heritage, character, and culture of neighborhoods is crucial. This approach maintains the unique identity of communities and supports local pride. Second, innovative solutions such as flexible leasing agreements and partnerships with developers and non-profits can offer more affordable options and involve multiple stakeholders in addressing housing needs. Lastly, actively engaging with the community and incorporating their feedback into planning and decision-making processes ensures that residents' needs are met. For example, my work saving homes on Winslow Avenue , which were threatened with demolition, involved balancing advocacy for the neighbors with maintaining positive relationships with businesses and developers. This experience highlights the importance of collaborative efforts in protecting communities while fostering growth.

What are you doing to address homelessness, and how can you support these people without demonizing them? (Tayler, 84103)

Homelessness continues to be an issue in Salt Lake County. I wish to take a collaborative approach at solving this problem. I appreciate what private organizations like The are doing to reduce recidivism, provide stable employment, and change the lives of those who struggle with addiction and are homeless. I am currently studying the and, when elected, will ensure there is transparency and accountability for the tax dollars that we spend on homeless services. As I’ve gotten to better understand what the county has done in the past, it has become clear that we need to streamline homelessness and behavioral health services, making sure that programs are focused on creating a measurable difference with defined objectives – permanently housed, self-reliant, gainfully employed, and drug and crime-free. Those who struggle with homelessness are our neighbors -- they are a part of our community. I am committed to collaborating with community leaders to effect positive change for the unsheltered and to make our parks and trails safer for the broader community. Pinkney As a member of the South Salt Lake City Council , I have a deep understanding of homelessness and the challenges it presents. Our community is already welcoming a second shelter to help address this issue, which shows our commitment to supporting those in need. At the county council, I would advocate for programs that address the root causes of homelessness rather than just managing its symptoms. To tackle this issue effectively without continuously increasing taxes, we need to focus on root causes such as mental health, addiction, and lack of affordable housing. This is why I support the county's justice and accountability bond , which aims to provide comprehensive solutions and support for those experiencing homelessness while fostering a compassionate and effective approach.

What could you do to improve air quality and make sure water gets to the Great Salt Lake? (Chris, 84121)

Air quality is important to ALL residents of our County. In the private sector, I have been a proponent of EVs and other clean tech innovations that will continue to make a difference in our environment. The county can install more EV charging stations across the county. The county can also take advantage of state water conservation programs, replacing non-functional turf with water-wise landscaping on county property to facilitate more of our water making it to the Great Salt Lake (GSL). I am fully supportive of the State Legislature's efforts to save the GSL, and I am building relationships with policy-centric organizations such as Grow the Flow. If we can prevent the GSL from drying up today, and continue to restore water levels, we will prevent air quality and public health issues in the future. Research and data from our county health department have shown that our west side communities bear the brunt of GSL air quality issues, and I commit to being an advocate for these communities. As individuals, regardless of where we live, we can be good stewards of our air by carpooling, using public transportation, conserving water, and making water-efficient landscaping decisions. Pinkney To improve air quality and ensure water reaches the Great Salt Lake, we need a comprehensive and collaborative approach. First, I would work with county leaders to advocate for a multi-county and state strategy, recognizing that this is a significant issue requiring input from experts and all stakeholders. We need to evaluate our values and implement policies that promote environmental stewardship, such as enhancing glass recycling programs and protecting our canyons. Additionally, it is crucial to collaborate with officials to explore innovative solutions for increasing water flow to the Great Salt Lake, including utilizing alternative water sources and optimizing current systems. This multi-faceted approach will help us address these critical environmental challenges effectively.

What can the council do to make infrastructure less car-centric? (Jimmy, 84111)

It is important that we build public transportation avenues closer to where we build our density. It doesn’t make sense to build large apartment complexes that are far away from public transportation corridors. Our density should be centered around Trax, Frontrunner, and bus lines. The county can also encourage future development projects similar to Daybreak where people have the ability to work, live, shop, and recreate all in one location. It seems that our solution has been to just continue adding lanes to our existing roads. It’s time to think innovatively and work collaboratively with developers, municipal leaders, and the private sector to shift our mindset on transportation. I’m encouraged by the citizen initiative, the , and I’m thrilled that the County Council was the first governing body to for the plan. Pinkney Making our infrastructure less car-centric is crucial for creating a more dynamic and accessible valley. To achieve this, the county council should invest in public transportation* to provide reliable alternatives to driving, develop walkable and bike-friendly infrastructure, and support mixed-use developments that reduce the need for long commutes. Implementing traffic calming measures will also enhance safety for all road users. By integrating cars, buses, trains, bikes, and pedestrians, we can build a balanced transportation system that serves everyone effectively. Editor’s note: *According to our research, Salt Lake County's budget is currently not funding any public transportation needs. The question was raised during the Oct. 10 SLCo mayoral debate and incumbent Jenny Wilson noted that regional public transportation was in the hands of the Utah Transit Authority.



How could the council increase public safety? (Guillermo, 84119)

Morris One of the key responsibilities of government is to provide for the safety of residents. Our first responders deserve the resources that they need to keep our neighborhoods and parks safe. Our homeless and behavioral services need clear objectives and the tools necessary to keep fewer people off of the streets and out of our parks. We have to address drug use and give law enforcement the ability and authority to keep illegal drugs from entering our communities. At a more macro level, we need to lift the burdens and barricades that are making it harder for families to thrive in Salt Lake County. We need to create an environment of even great economic vitality to keep people in the workplace and off of the streets. We need to make sure that our parks and trails are clean and inviting. We need to prohibit camping in our city and county parks*. If we provide our law enforcement with the respect and the tools they need, I am confident that they, working hand-in-hand with us, can keep our communities safe. Editor’s note: *Salt Lake County prohibits encampments under Health Regulation 7 § 4.19 . Many cities within the county have camping ordinances, such as Salt Lake City code 11.12.080 and West Valley code 4-3-105 . The U.S. Supreme Court’s June 2024 decision in Grants Pass v. Johnson has opened the door to the enforcement of such ordinances without concerns over “cruel and unusual punishment” arguments under the 8th Amendment .

Pinkney To increase public safety, the county council can leverage its sheriff resources, including the jail, corrections, and gang squad, to support county-wide safety initiatives and assist cities with broader safety concerns, while respecting their day-to-day patrolling autonomy. Enhancing coordination between county and city law enforcement can ensure more efficient resource allocation and effective crime responses. Additionally, investing in community programs that address prevention and intervention, such as youth outreach and mental health services, can tackle the root causes of crime. Strengthening emergency response systems through improved technology and training for first responders will also enhance overall safety and preparedness.

What do you love about living in Salt Lake County?

Morris I love this county and the people who live here! Running a countywide race, I get to immerse myself in diverse neighborhoods and experience what makes our communities special – it always starts with people. I love when I attend a neighborhood gathering or block party – whether it’s in West Valley City, Midvale, Herriman, Sandy, SLC, or Copperton – and I meet someone who has lived in the neighborhood for decades, and that person then introduces me to a young family or a working professional who’s recently moved in. The strength of our neighborhoods always starts with people who build community. What also makes this county special is our access to recreation. We can hike and ski in our canyons; we can go for walks, runs, horseback rides, and bike rides and have breathtaking views from every part of our county. Alta is breathtaking, Dimple Dell is stunning, and so are the views I’ve experienced walking along a neighborhood street in Kearns, touring the new Tracy Aviary Nature Center at Pia Okwai, catching a high school softball game in Magna, and meeting a delegate in Wasatch Resort. It would be an honor to serve all 1.2M people who call beautiful Salt Lake County home.

Pinkney What I love about living in Salt Lake County is the breathtaking beauty of the mountains and the Wasatch Front. Being so close to stunning natural landscapes and easily accessing the canyons is a real highlight. I also appreciate the blend of small-town charm with big-city amenities, which creates a unique and welcoming place to live.

Just for fun: What do you think is the most underrated thing about Salt Lake County?

Morris I live close to The Whale, and as much as I’d like to say it’s underrated, I believe The Whale is appropriately admired. With that being said, the FOOD of Salt Lake County is underrated! On my campaign Instagram page, I have a Highlight called “SLCo Food” that features restaurants and food trucks I’ve tried while on the campaign trail. I’ve eaten at all these places this year and can speak to their deliciousness: Pizza Nono, Tacos Lopez, Localz Bistro, Ogies, Tacos El Olivedo, You & I Kitchen, Tuks Tuks, Sharon’s Cafe, A Lo Maracucho, Pasifika Corned Beef, La Casa Del Tamal, Beardall’s Bakery, El Habanero, Yalla Kosher, Blacksmith Ice Cream, Stack 571, Ruth’s Diner, Chabaar Beyond Thai, Los Cucos, Silverside Deli, El Morelense Tacos, Lucky 13, Copper Onion, Star of India, Real Taqueria, Matteo’s, Parfe Diem, Slackwater, The Other Side Donuts, Nordstrom Grill, Redemption Bar & Grill, La Fountain, Pie Fight, Publik Kitchen, Saffron Valley, Jeni’s Sweets, Cozy Coffee, Normal Ice Cream, Crown Burger, Cucina, Beaumont Bakery, Stella Grill, Cultivare, Cloud Ninth, Hans Kombucha, Bout Time Pub & Grub, and Banbury Cross Donuts. Bon appetit, Salt Lake County!

Pinkney I think the most underrated thing about Salt Lake County is its diverse food scene. The variety of restaurants and cuisines from around the world offers an incredible array of dining experiences. From local favorites to international dishes, there's so much culinary richness to explore and enjoy here.

KUER's Saige Miller, Elaine Clark and Jim Hill contributed to this guide along with PBS Utah's Kelton Wells and independent fact checker Trisha Loveless.

This voter guide was produced in collaboration with PBS Utah and America Amplified.