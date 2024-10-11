Utah County Commission Seat C voter guide: What to know about Skyler Beltran and Alan Wessman

Republican Skyler Beltran currently sits on the Utah County Commission. He was appointed to the seat on Sept. 18 to replace Commissioner Tom Sakievich who resigned due to health issues . Seat C is up for grabs in November and Beltran will face Alan Wessman of the United Utah Party.

We asked county residents what mattered to them and that feedback informed this voter guide.

Methodology: An identical survey was sent to both campaigns. Provided answers were fact-checked before publication of this guide and we included links and/or editor’s notes on our findings. If a candidate did not respond, KUER leaned on public statements, interviews and additional reporting to provide voters with useful information. Candidates appear in alphabetical order by surname.

When speaking to voters who have never been engaged in local politics, what is your elevator pitch as a candidate for Utah County Commission?

Beltran I'm running for Utah County Commissioner because I believe my past service in the community and experience in both the private and public sectors will help me in addressing our county’s challenges. My focus is on keeping taxes low, growing responsibly, improving transportation and ensuring that every resident has a voice in the decisions that affect their lives. I'm committed to bringing new ideas and practical solutions to making Utah County an even better place to live, work, and raise a family.

I'm running for Utah County Commissioner because I believe my past service in the community and experience in both the private and public sectors will help me in addressing our county’s challenges. My focus is on keeping taxes low, growing responsibly, improving transportation and ensuring that every resident has a voice in the decisions that affect their lives. I'm committed to bringing new ideas and practical solutions to making Utah County an even better place to live, work, and raise a family. Wessman If you’re like me, you’re tired of partisans and you want problem solvers. I’m running to be the change I want to see: moderate, issue-focused, and devoted to ethical government. As a candidate from the United Utah Party, I’m independent of the big-party donors and interests, which frees me to focus on serving the people of Utah County. My career as a software engineer has trained me to be collaborative, data-driven, willing to ask the important questions, and skeptical of easy answers. And finally, I have no financial, business, or property interests that would cause a conflict of interest as commissioner.

What do you think are the top three issues facing voters in Utah County?

Beltran The top three issues facing Utah County are rising property taxes, rapid growth leading to traffic and housing challenges and a lack of transparency and communication with the public.

The top three issues facing Utah County are rising property taxes, rapid growth leading to traffic and housing challenges and a lack of transparency and communication with the public. Wessman 1. Growth. Managing the tremendous growth of the past two decades—in population, housing, traffic, commerce, environmental impacts, community and culture—requires attention and care to address the pain points. 2. Fiscal Discipline and Balance. We must keep fiscal discipline, balancing the need for effective county services with the responsibility to keep the tax burden as light as possible on citizens by reducing inefficiency and waste. 3. County Government Structure. We need a more responsive and representative structure for county government. A three-member commission, our current structure, is too understaffed for a county of over 700,000 people, and leaves too many citizens and communities unheard and unrepresented. Our commissioners can't keep up with the backlog of pressing issues, so the ability to plan ahead and make wise decisions suffers despite the best of intentions and efforts. A council-executive form is needed—and yes, this does mean I’m running on a platform to put myself out of a job!

How would you work with people who don’t agree with you? (Emily, 84058)

Beltran I believe that collaboration is key to effective leadership, especially when working with those who don’t agree with me. Whether it’s a constituent or a fellow Commissioner, I’m committed to listening and understanding different perspectives. I understand that not everyone will share my views, but my goal is to always create an environment where all voices are heard and respected. I believe that open dialogue will lead to the best outcomes for Utah County residents.

I believe that collaboration is key to effective leadership, especially when working with those who don’t agree with me. Whether it’s a constituent or a fellow Commissioner, I’m committed to listening and understanding different perspectives. I understand that not everyone will share my views, but my goal is to always create an environment where all voices are heard and respected. I believe that open dialogue will lead to the best outcomes for Utah County residents. Wessman I believe in the Golden Rule. Do I treat others the way I'd like to be treated on the other side of a disagreement? I start by making sure I'm not in the wrong myself, by finding accurate information on an issue and getting different thoughtful perspectives from knowledgeable people. I ask questions and listen to understand differing views. I look for areas of common ground. I defend what I understand to be true and ethical, and advocate for what I believe to be the best policies for the people of the county; but I don't assume the worst of an opponent or turn differences of perspective into personal attacks. I extend the respect and goodwill that I'd like to receive.

Do you have an overarching vision for what you want Utah County to look like in the future? (Andreas, 84097)

Beltran My vision for Utah County is to always maintain our family first culture. My vision includes a community that balances growth with quality of life and where families can thrive. I want a future where our infrastructure keeps up with development and smoother traffic flow. I want Utah County to be a pillar of government transparency and accountability, where residents feel engaged and informed about the decisions that affect them. My goal is to always work toward preserving our unique character and values while embracing innovation for our future success.

My vision for Utah County is to always maintain our family first culture. My vision includes a community that balances growth with quality of life and where families can thrive. I want a future where our infrastructure keeps up with development and smoother traffic flow. I want Utah County to be a pillar of government transparency and accountability, where residents feel engaged and informed about the decisions that affect them. My goal is to always work toward preserving our unique character and values while embracing innovation for our future success. Wessman Utah County has the opportunity to be the healthiest and most prosperous county in the state. How do we accomplish this? Health and prosperity mean access to clean air and clean water and the freedom to get around easily by car, bike, bus, train, or foot. In this vision, we build housing of all kinds so that our kids and grandkids can actually afford to live nearby. We invest in our public safety and justice departments to make sure that everyone is safe and secure and treated fairly wherever they live, work, or play. We embrace and add to our wonderful community traditions—rodeos, parades, fairs, festivals, farmers markets, sports, music, theater, and much more. We care for each other with plenty of resources for mental health, disability accommodation, addiction recovery, children’s justice, poverty solutions, and elderly care. We preserve farmland, green belts, open spaces, dark skies, and quiet spots, even while we grow.

How would you improve housing affordability and conditions for young renters in Utah County? (Meredith, 84604)

Beltran I feel for our young renters and families who are facing the challenges of an expensive housing market that seems to get harder each year. While it's clear that affordability is a concern, I believe that the best way to address this issue is by allowing the free market to operate more effectively. Government regulations and red tape often hinder development and drive up costs to the consumer. I will always strive to remove barriers to the free market and foster a culture of economic prosperity that lets the market tackle its challenges.

I feel for our young renters and families who are facing the challenges of an expensive housing market that seems to get harder each year. While it's clear that affordability is a concern, I believe that the best way to address this issue is by allowing the free market to operate more effectively. Government regulations and red tape often hinder development and drive up costs to the consumer. I will always strive to remove barriers to the free market and foster a culture of economic prosperity that lets the market tackle its challenges. Wessman We need to build more housing, period. While county government is limited in what it can do to affect housing costs or conditions for renters, we can work with the state and cities as they continue to look for ways to add housing through better state laws and zoning. County policy for housing development in unincorporated areas is to approve it on the margins of existing cities, where there are services and infrastructure to support it, and usually those end up annexed by the cities. This is one of the biggest issues for the county and state generally.

As Utah County grows, how would you address infrastructure issues, including traffic and parking? (Anthony, 84058 / Bridget, 84059)

Beltran While many transportation and parking issues are city and state issues, the County plays a vital middleman role . As Utah County continues to grow, addressing infrastructure challenges like traffic and parking is one of the most crucial things we have to get right in order to maintain our quality of life. First, a top priority must be to collaborate with state legislators and UDOT to secure funding for projects. Second, my approach would focus on proactive planning and investment in infrastructure that anticipates future needs rather than simply reacting to current issues. Planning includes acquiring right-of-way many years in advance for less cost and disruption to residents.

While many transportation and parking issues are city and state issues, the County plays a . As Utah County continues to grow, addressing infrastructure challenges like traffic and parking is one of the most crucial things we have to get right in order to maintain our quality of life. First, a top priority must be to collaborate with state legislators and UDOT to secure funding for projects. Second, my approach would focus on proactive planning and investment in infrastructure that anticipates future needs rather than simply reacting to current issues. Planning includes acquiring right-of-way many years in advance for less cost and disruption to residents. Wessman We need to make it easier for people to move around the county more freely than they do. I’d like to make it easier for people to get around without needing a car. We are seeing some good progress on this front with several parkway trail systems connecting the county (Murdock Canal Trail, Provo River Parkway Trail, and the Jordan River Parkway Trail, to name a few). More transit options means that traffic and parking are easier for those who do have to use cars. As county commissioner, I have an opportunity to advocate for more abundant transit options as I participate as a member of various boards and committees.

How would you work to improve public education? (Will, 84606)

Beltran While the County doesn’t directly oversee public education, as a dad to two young sons, I can assure you that education is very important to me and my family. I'm deeply invested in the success of our schools, whether it’s by serving on the PTA, volunteering at class activities or donating school supplies. To keep Utah County a family-first community, we must appreciate and support education.

While the County doesn’t directly oversee public education, as a dad to two young sons, I can assure you that education is very important to me and my family. I'm deeply invested in the success of our schools, whether it’s by serving on the PTA, volunteering at class activities or donating school supplies. To keep Utah County a family-first community, we must appreciate and support education. Wessman I’m a big proponent of public education, having had all four of my kids in public school. The county government doesn’t have direct oversight of public education in its operations—the state and local school boards are the key organizations to focus on for educational improvements—but I will continue to be a voice for public education as I help lead Utah County.

What would you do to support people in Utah County struggling with addiction? (Chris, 84604)

Beltran Supporting people in Utah County who are struggling with addiction is a crucial issue that I'm committed to addressing. Addiction not only affects individuals but also leads to crime, broken families, and homelessness. I recently toured our County’s mental health facilities around Provo, administered by Wasatch Behavioral Health , and was impressed by the great work they do. These visits reinforced my belief that addressing addiction requires a collaborative approach. I’m committed to regularly working with community partners, state legislators like Tyler Clancy who is doing excellent work in this space, and the public, who often have firsthand experience with these challenges. As a County Commissioner, I will foster strong partnerships and maintain an open dialogue with all stakeholders.

Supporting people in Utah County who are struggling with addiction is a crucial issue that I'm committed to addressing. Addiction not only affects individuals but also leads to crime, broken families, and homelessness. I recently toured our County’s mental health facilities around Provo, administered by , and was impressed by the great work they do. These visits reinforced my belief that addressing addiction requires a collaborative approach. I’m committed to regularly working with community partners, state legislators like who is doing excellent work in this space, and the public, who often have firsthand experience with these challenges. As a County Commissioner, I will foster strong partnerships and maintain an open dialogue with all stakeholders. Wessman Addiction is a tremendous challenge for individuals and our community. It’s almost certain that each of us has a family member or friend who has struggled with addiction. Wasatch Behavioral Health is the main publicly-funded agency in the county that provides addiction recovery services. It’s not officially part of county government, but the county commissioners serve on its board and provide oversight. There is also a relationship between WBH and the county jail for inmates to receive treatment under certain conditions. As commissioner, I’ll take a look at the way these services are implemented and work to reduce barriers to participation, increase success factors, and explore ways to expand and promote services to people who may be falling through the gaps.

What do you love about living in Utah County?

Beltran My family and I love Utah County. From the beautiful Sunflower Fields in Santaquin to Football Saturdays at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo (Go Cougs!), to the family fun Splash Pad Days at Cory Wride Park in Eagle Mountain, to the Poppy Fields in Alpine, to the Rodeo in Spanish Fork and walks along the Jordan River Trail in Lehi, there's something for everyone. Living in such a wonderful place fills me with gratitude, and I feel a stewardship toward serving our community and giving back. I'm proud of our "Utah County Bubble" where conservative values and policies work.

My family and I love Utah County. From the beautiful Sunflower Fields in Santaquin to Football Saturdays at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo (Go Cougs!), to the family fun Splash Pad Days at Cory Wride Park in Eagle Mountain, to the Poppy Fields in Alpine, to the Rodeo in Spanish Fork and walks along the Jordan River Trail in Lehi, there's something for everyone. Living in such a wonderful place fills me with gratitude, and I feel a stewardship toward serving our community and giving back. I'm proud of our "Utah County Bubble" where conservative values and policies work. Wessman Honestly, the thing I love the most about Utah County is the people. There are over 700,000 residents of Utah County, and we are an incredible array of people from all walks of life. Some people have been here for generations, and some people got here last week (welcome, friends!). I see so many examples of kindness, hard work, excellence, compassion, service, innovation, and more from the people of Utah County. We are not perfect, of course, but the people of Utah County fill me with confidence and optimism that we will do amazing things here in the coming decades.

Just for fun: What do you think is the most underrated thing about Utah County?

Beltran While we may have a reputation for being a quiet boring place, I’d say you’d have a hard time finding a better place for family activities and sugar treats, especially during the holidays. With our expanding Provo airport and ever-growing silicon slopes it’ll only get better.

While we may have a reputation for being a quiet boring place, I’d say you’d have a hard time finding a better place for family activities and sugar treats, especially during the holidays. With our expanding Provo airport and ever-growing silicon slopes it’ll only get better. Wessman Can I give a short list instead of picking just one? The Spanish Fork River Bottoms. Hiking Loafer Mountain in wildflower season. Utah County restaurants and cuisine options. Flying out of Provo Airport. Utah Valley University. Sundance summer moonlight lift rides. Driving the Sheep Creek / Rays Valley / Diamond Fork / Hobble Creek mountain roads. I’m sure I’m missing a bunch more!

KUER's Elle Cowley, Elaine Clark and Jim Hill. Former KUER reporter Tilda Wilson also contributed.

This voter guide was produced in collaboration with PBS Utah and America Amplified.