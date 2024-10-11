Weber County Commission Seat C voter guide: What to know about Jim Harvey, Brian Rowley & Steve Van Wagoner

Republican incumbent Jim Harvey , a longtime county employee before he became a commissioner, is seeking another term in office. His challengers are Libertarian Brian Rowley , an IT professional, and Democrat Steve Van Wagoner , co-owner of Biz Lucent Marketing Agency.

We asked county residents what mattered to them and that feedback informed this voter guide.

Methodology: An identical survey was sent to all three campaigns. Provided answers were fact-checked before publication of this guide and we included links and/or editor’s notes on our findings. If a candidate did not respond, KUER leaned on public statements, interviews and additional reporting to provide voters with useful information. Candidates appear in alphabetical order by surname.

When speaking to voters who have never been engaged in local politics, what is your elevator pitch as a candidate for Weber County Commission Seat C?

Harvey 'm grateful for teachers and examples of all types. With over 40 years of business experience, it's those teachers that have taught me how to build a culture of WONDERFUL staff. THEY are the ones that have made Weber County amongst the top 2%* of all counties in the United States . I've never met an employee anywhere that does not appreciate feeling valued. Our staff really does. Just ask one of them! *Editor’s note: In 2013, Fitch Ratings awarded Weber County a AAA financial rating as the county sought a general obligation bond for the Weber County Library system. As of 2013, 2.4% of U.S. counties were awarded a Fitch’s AAA rating. Weber County has maintained the designation since.

Rowley Unlike most politicians I have no one's hands in my pockets. No endorsements made in exchange for my support in any matter. I am Un bought and Un promised to everyone but the people who I will fight for every day because I'm one of them, a regular guy just trying to get by.

Van Wagoner We need more hands-on engagement and proactive leadership. From farmboy to the Marines, and now small business owner, coach, and community member, I am committed to getting things done and making a real difference in the lives of Weber County residents. My sleeves are rolled up and I am ready to tackle problems head-on and work alongside residents to find real solutions. From revitalizing local businesses to strengthening community ties, my campaign is all about making a difference where it matters most. I am dedicated to collaborative solutions, community engagement, and a relentless focus on the needs of the people. By rallying together and working side by side, I know that Weber County can overcome any challenge and create better opportunities for residents today and tomorrow. My campaign is not about talk—it's about action, improvement, and rolling up our sleeves to get the job done, Weber.

What do you think are the top three issues facing voters in Weber County?

Harvey The rising nitrate level in Pine View Reservoir** as it is the main water source for many of WC residents. A main sewer line is needed in the upper valley that will take care of growth and gradually move failing septic systems over. Smart growth planning especially in Western Weber County. As family farms are sold and the Legacy Hwy continues to develop northward, growing responsibl[y] is critical for the future success of the grandchildren of our grandchildren. Fitch, Standard & Poors, and Moody's have all recently maintained or raised our credit risk rating. This translates to Weber County Corporation's success in being run like a business as we are now in the top 2% of all counties in the U.S. - We must maintain or continue to improve on this culture" Editor’s note: **Ogden City uses Pineview Reservoir for drinking water. A 2019 Utah Geological Survey found nitrate levels have increased in Ogden Valley’s groundwater. Pineview Reservoir is fed by groundwater and snow melt, so there is not a 1-to-1 comparison. The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District samples Pineview water twice a year, and says it has not seen an increase in nitrate levels in the reservoir.

Rowley The homeless/crime problem, excessive spending on red tape by government officials and the growing population and accessibility to the outer areas.

Van Wagoner In my hundreds of conversations with Weber County voters, there are three things that keep coming up: rising cost of living, drying up of the Great Salt Lake, and housing. These issues impact not only us but also our children's and grandchildren's ability to live and thrive in Weber.

How would you manage infrastructure for a growing population? (Matt and Wendy, 84414)

Harvey My feeling is that infrastructure should NOT be paid by the people's property tax, but should be and IS a cost to the developer. That's how our policy is now and will continue while I'm in office.

My feeling is that infrastructure should NOT be paid by the people's property tax, but should be and IS a cost to the developer. That's how our policy is now and will continue while I'm in office. Rowley Hopefully what is happening on 5600 will help out with the current issues. Making the new roads out west wide enough that they won't need to be remade in a few years and better access to I-15.

Van Wagoner As we see new housing construction in Weber County, we have to engage the companies building the development to ensure they are using updated, long-term, and balanced building options, while relying on community input. We can build forward but we need to emphasize a balanced approach with a vision that honors the character of our neighborhoods and increases the resident's quality of life in Weber County. We need to use the most efficient options from the beginning to relieve the burden of updating them in the coming years. We have to invest in infrastructure that solves the immediate needs and will last for decades to come. We need to roll up our sleeves to tackle life-impacting systems that our communities rely on.

What would you do to improve the conditions of Great Salt Lake and ensure we have water for the future? (Nick, 84404)

Harvey Because, by state law, all water is the property of State Govt., the only thing a WC commissioner can do is to make certain that all stormwater flows as easily as it can through rivers and canals as easily as possible to reach the Great Salt Lake. We DID this especially during drought times and have improved flows more than 28%. We'll continue to make this a essential focus.

Because, by state law, all water is the property of State Govt., the only thing a WC commissioner can do is to make certain that all stormwater flows as easily as it can through rivers and canals as easily as possible to reach the Great Salt Lake. We DID this especially during drought times and have improved flows more than 28%. We'll continue to make this a essential focus. Rowley As unpopular as this opinion is I disagree with subsidized water for alfalfa which shouldn't be grown in Utah as it needs way too much water. At the very least I think that farmers should be making substantial improvements to not wasting water in order to keep the subsidies.

Van Wagoner The Great Salt Lake and the surrounding wetlands are crucial parts of our ecosystem and we must ensure the streams and rivers make it to the lake. If the Great Salt Lake dries up, we are all in danger – environmentally and economically. We have to be responsible, taking steps, working with all communities in the state of Utah to protect and restore these natural areas and work together to make sure that Weber County is safe and livable for generations to come. I want to partner with local farmers, businesses, land developers, scientists, and local leaders to find ways that we can support the Great Salt Lake and wetlands. We can't continue to kick this problem down the road.

How should Weber County ensure that housing is affordable for low- and middle-income people? (Carlos, 84401)

Harvey We have recently and successfully passed a contract that will allow "ATTAINABLE" housing for many out in the NorthWest portion of Weber County. With "detached, single family" homes starting at $330-$380k. Preference is given to Weber County residents who are; first responders, teachers, military, health care staff. ALL of these homes are deed restric[t]ed to be HOME OWNER OCCUPIED and cannot be purchased by developers. That's still a lot of money but allows those families to BUY rather than RENT [s]o they can create wealth. WEBER COUNTY is the first in the state to successfully initiate such a program .

We have recently and successfully passed a contract that will allow for many out in the NorthWest portion of Weber County. With "detached, single family" homes starting at $330-$380k. Preference is given to Weber County residents who are; first responders, teachers, military, health care staff. ALL of these homes are deed restric[t]ed to be HOME OWNER OCCUPIED and cannot be purchased by developers. That's still a lot of money but allows those families to BUY rather than RENT [s]o they can create wealth. WEBER COUNTY is the first in the state to successfully . Rowley Working with tech companies to train local people instead of importing them would be first and foremost to both slowing growth to help it stay manageable and keeping locals employed and productive.

Van Wagoner Our state has put more than $150 million into programs to support first-time home buyers, yet we still see that many families don't have a home that fits their needs or price points. As a county commission, we should encourage a vision of building a real local economy where businesses want to operate, creating more stable, good-paying jobs that help our residents afford the homes they want. Balancing this with thoughtful, community-supported low-income housing options will make sure that everyone finds a place for them in Weber County. Editor's note: In 2023, the Utah Legislature passed a $50 million first-time home buyer assistance program . Gov. Spencer Cox proposed a $150 million investment in a " Utah First Homes " program for fiscal year 2025; it was ultimately cut from the state's approved budget . More broadly, the state has invested around $355 million in affordable housing from 2020-2024. $4.5 million of that was for first-time homeowner grants.

How would you help people who are experiencing homelessness and find themselves with fewer places they can legally be outside? (April, 84067)

Harvey I'm proud that the social service partners in Weber County serve a disproportionate amount of those who find themselves homeless. Many other counties move their population here*** and we serve as many as we can. We have worked with state officials and neighboring counties to build their own shelters to take care of their own so we can better take care of our own. ***Editor’s note: Since 2019 as part of the State Homeless Shelter Cities Mitigation Fund , Ogden City has received money for homeless services to individuals from nearby municipalities without emergency shelters. The money has supported policing and EMT personnel — with a funding level of nearly $4 million for fiscal year 2025.

Rowley I want to work with businesses to create jobs for those who just need another chance. I believe that if we destigmatize addiction more people will seek the help they need without fear of a criminal record for simply asking for help.

Van Wagoner As a County we need to make sure that people experiencing homelessness have access to information about shelters and options. I want to continue to partner with cities as well as the State to ensure we have enough shelter beds available and that we are offering wrap-around services to help move people out of homelessness. This issue is layered and complex and needs to be addressed with empathy first and foremost.

As a commissioner, how would you serve residents who feel their property taxes and cost of living have increased dramatically? (Gerardo, 84401)

Harvey Most tax notices have 16-19 line items on them. Weber County is responsible for 4 of them****. The mon[e]y collected from the other line items are passed through to the other cities and districts. We have done our best to communicate when & where for the public to be involved when "ANYTIME" the question comes up when a tax increase is noticed. Sadly, most of the public [d]o not get much involved. We ENCOURAGE more to get involved and make a difference. ****Editor’s note: KUER reviewed three random tax notices from 2023 in Ogden, West Haven and Farr West. They had 17 to 19 total line items, and seven were for Weber County: Weber County, Weber County GO Bond Fund, Library, Weber / Morgan Health, Paramedic Fund, Assess & Collect / County and Weber County Flood Control

Rowley "I would do everything in my power to reduce taxes. Every year my own property taxes go up by close to 100 a month and there's so much waste in how the government spends their tax money. Simple, concise, less red tape, more efficient spending. The money is there without asking for more. It's how the money is being spent that is the problem. What doesn't make sense to me is that our property values are increasing year over year and yet they are still raising the percentage that they tax on top of it so it's a double payday increase every year. They need to be responsible for where that money is going." Editor’s note: KUER and PBS Utah reviewed property taxes for Brian Rowley from 2021 to 2024. The average annual increase was $178. The increase in taxable home evaluation (+43%) outpaced the increase in annual tax paid (+32%).

Van Wagoner They have and we are all feeling it. As a county commission, we should work with a plan to be wise working to lower taxes on our working-class families and offer more creative solutions to lower the cost of living. I would also like to explore a property tax freeze for our aging population who reach 65 years old.

What would you do to support immigrants? (Alexander, 84401)

Harvey My daughter-in-law recently took the "Oath of Allegiance" after spending just more than six years of going to the process of becoming a naturalized citizen. She did this with more than 200 others who were so grateful to succeed in this experience. We absolutely sustain this work and process.

My daughter-in-law recently took the "Oath of Allegiance" after spending just more than six years of going to the process of becoming a naturalized citizen. She did this with more than 200 others who were so grateful to succeed in this experience. We absolutely sustain this work and process. Rowley While I do not believe in sanctuary cities I do believe in streamlined immigration and helping those who are in need and willing to work for what they want and need.

Van Wagoner Help build trust so all members of our community have a voice to contribute. Immigrants are important and valued members of our community. Making sure our county communications are available in multiple languages and accessible to people new business owners who are learning English. Weber County is an incredibly welcoming community and continuing to build on that is something we should all be working toward.

What do you love about living in Weber County?

Harvey That's simple; It's the PEOPLE. Most are kind, caring and genuine.

That's simple; It's the PEOPLE. Most are kind, caring and genuine. Rowley Weber County doesn't feel like the rest of Utah. There's so much diversity and acceptance around here that as someone who moved from Utah County, it's like a breath of fresh air.

Van Wagoner I love living in Weber County because we put community first. When "WE"ber set our minds to plan we can accomplish anything together. I love that Weber is a working-class blue-collar county not afraid of rolling up our sleeves and working hard to help our families thrive. I love Weber County because of the opportunities that we give our youngest children knowing that they are our future leaders. I love WEber county because we take care of each other. I believe WEber County is place where dreams come true and you can advance in life in the beautiful setting and an abundance of pristine natural outdoors.

Just for fun: What do you think is the most underrated thing about Weber County?

Harvey The residents. We have a wonderful community with incredible assets. Just ask any visitor who comes here, spends money that is taxed and leaves with a smile on their face.

The residents. We have a wonderful community with incredible assets. Just ask any visitor who comes here, spends money that is taxed and leaves with a smile on their face. Rowley The beautiful mountains in the fall are absolutely breathtaking.

Van Wagoner The most underrated thing about Weber County may also be the thing that we are losing quickly, our Western Way of Life and the Freedom once associated to living in Weber County. It is becoming a concrete jungle where agriculture once thrived and it helped feed our state and create a healthy life for many Utahns.

KUER's Macy Lipkin, Elaine Clark and Jim Hill contributed to this guide along with independent fact checkers Megan Swann and Trisha Loveless.

This voter guide was produced in collaboration with PBS Utah and America Amplified.