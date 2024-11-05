Results for Utah’s key election 2024 races: President, Senate, House and amendments

Utah has six electoral votes up for grabs on Election Day. Although, it's been a solidly Republican state. Lyndon Johnson was the last Democratic presidential candidate to win here, carrying the state in 1964. Voters will also cast ballots for the big ticket races and a full range of state offices, including Congress, governor, state Legislature and others.

Republican Re.p John Curtis, Democrat Caroline Gleich and independent candidate Carlton Bowen are squaring off to replace Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, who announced last year he would not seek a second term.

Republican Gov. Spencer Cox is running for reelection against Democratic state Rep. Brian King, three other candidates on the ballot and write-in campaign from GOP primary challenger Phil Lyman. Cox received 64% of the vote in 2020.

Utah’s four congressional seats, all held by Republicans, are up for election, including the 3rd District seat Curtis is vacating to run for the Senate.

Looking for state race results? Click here.