KUER Brings Home 6 Awards in First Half of 2025

KUER 90.1 | By Elenor Gomberg
Published April 24, 2025 at 3:37 PM MDT
Austen Diamond Photography

KUER is pleased to share that its newsroom and flagship interview show “RadioWest” have received six journalism awards so far this year. Reporters and producers were recognized for their reporting on U.S. Magnesium laying off 186 workers; the Great Salt Lake; snowshoeing at Cedar Breaks National Monument; renting in Utah; and living a more meaningful life.

Check out the list of awards:

2025 Top of  the Rockies

KUER received four awards from the 2025 Top of the Rockies Regional Society of Professional Journalist competition, including one first place, one second place and two third place wins.

Climate Reporting
First Place
Who will feed the world if the Great Salt Lake collapses?
Levi Bridges, Abduaziz Madyorov, Leia Larsen

Multimedia Story
Second Place
The spring snowshoeing at Cedar Breaks National Monument was epic this year
David Condos, Jim Hill

Mental Health Feature
Third Place
A Map to a More Meaningful Life
Doug Fabrizio, Keri Watson, Benjamin Bombard, Tim Slover

Special Topic/Section
Third Place
Renting in Utah
Sean Higgins, Macy Lipkin, Saige Miller, Martha Harris, Pamela McCall

Society of Professional Journalists Region 9 Mark of Excellence Awards 
KUER student journalists Elle Cowley and Elle Crossley have been recognized in the Region 9 Mark of Excellence Student Awards.

Audio
Finalist 
US Magnesium will idle operations after laying off 186 workers
Elle Crossley

Radio Feature
Finalist
Grab your Walkman, the Salt Lake City cassette revolution is here (again)
Elle Cowley
Tags
Programming Press Release
Elenor Gomberg
Email: egomberg@kuer.org
See stories by Elenor Gomberg
