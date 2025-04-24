KUER Brings Home 6 Awards in First Half of 2025
KUER is pleased to share that its newsroom and flagship interview show “RadioWest” have received six journalism awards so far this year. Reporters and producers were recognized for their reporting on U.S. Magnesium laying off 186 workers; the Great Salt Lake; snowshoeing at Cedar Breaks National Monument; renting in Utah; and living a more meaningful life.
Check out the list of awards:
2025 Top of the Rockies
KUER received four awards from the 2025 Top of the Rockies Regional Society of Professional Journalist competition, including one first place, one second place and two third place wins.
Climate Reporting
First Place
“Who will feed the world if the Great Salt Lake collapses?”
Levi Bridges, Abduaziz Madyorov, Leia Larsen
Multimedia Story
Second Place
“The spring snowshoeing at Cedar Breaks National Monument was epic this year”
David Condos, Jim Hill
Mental Health Feature
Third Place
“A Map to a More Meaningful Life”
Doug Fabrizio, Keri Watson, Benjamin Bombard, Tim Slover
Special Topic/Section
Third Place
Renting in Utah
Sean Higgins, Macy Lipkin, Saige Miller, Martha Harris, Pamela McCall
Society of Professional Journalists Region 9 Mark of Excellence Awards
KUER student journalists Elle Cowley and Elle Crossley have been recognized in the Region 9 Mark of Excellence Student Awards.
Audio
Finalist
“US Magnesium will idle operations after laying off 186 workers”
Elle Crossley
Radio Feature
Finalist
“Grab your Walkman, the Salt Lake City cassette revolution is here (again)”
Elle Cowley