KUER Brings Home 6 Awards in First Half of 2025

KUER is pleased to share that its newsroom and flagship interview show “RadioWest” have received six journalism awards so far this year. Reporters and producers were recognized for their reporting on U.S. Magnesium laying off 186 workers; the Great Salt Lake; snowshoeing at Cedar Breaks National Monument; renting in Utah; and living a more meaningful life.

Check out the list of awards:

2025 Top of the Rockies

KUER received four awards from the 2025 Top of the Rockies Regional Society of Professional Journalist competition, including one first place, one second place and two third place wins.

Climate Reporting

First Place

“ Who will feed the world if the Great Salt Lake collapses? ”

Levi Bridges, Abduaziz Madyorov, Leia Larsen

Multimedia Story

Second Place

“ The spring snowshoeing at Cedar Breaks National Monument was epic this year ”

David Condos, Jim Hill

Mental Health Feature

Third Place

“ A Map to a More Meaningful Life ”

Doug Fabrizio, Keri Watson, Benjamin Bombard, Tim Slover

Special Topic/Section

Third Place

Renting in Utah

Sean Higgins, Macy Lipkin, Saige Miller, Martha Harris, Pamela McCall

Society of Professional Journalists Region 9 Mark of Excellence Awards

KUER student journalists Elle Cowley and Elle Crossley have been recognized in the Region 9 Mark of Excellence Student Awards.

Audio

Finalist

“ US Magnesium will idle operations after laying off 186 workers ”

Elle Crossley