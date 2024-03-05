The LDS Church has acquired the first temple built by the faith

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has purchased several historic buildings in the Midwest that are central to the founding of the American faith.

The Utah-based church has history in Illinois and Ohio.

After the death of founder Joseph Smith in 1844, there were fractures among his followers. What was then known as the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints rejected polygamy and the leadership of Brigham Young, who led his adherents to Utah. They instead stayed in the Midwest, believing the mantle of prophethood should stay in the Smith family. The group was first led by Joseph and Emma Smith’s eldest son, Joseph Smith III.

Patrick Mason, chair of Mormon history and culture at Utah State University, said the elder Joseph Smith did not leave a will.

“Because of that,” Mason explained, “there were huge debates over the ownership of his various assets, including properties and papers.”

That included the first temple built by Latter-day Saints in Kirtland, Ohio.

The Kirtland Temple and other properties in Nauvoo, Illinois, stayed in the family or under the ownership of the Reorganized Church.

But, Mason said, the Kirtland Temple has remained a sacred space and a place of pilgrimage for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Those who believe that Joseph Smith is a prophet believe that God commanded the Temple to be built. It was a place where Latter-day Saints experienced really exceptional spiritual outpourings. They felt the presence of the Holy Spirit. People had visions. In fact, the Latter-day Saints even believe that Jesus came and visited the Kirtland Temple.”

The Reorganized Church is now known as the Community of Christ. These days it represents a more mainline protestant faith, Mason said, less bound to its history than its cousin in Utah. While there was a contentious relationship early on, the two churches have found areas of partnership and a willingness to conduct transactions like the one announced on March 5.

Along with the Kirtland Temple, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has also acquired the Smith Family Homestead, the Mansion House, the Nauvoo House and the Red Brick Store in Nauvoo, Illinois, along with artifacts and documents.

The Community of Christ said it will use proceeds from the sale “to pursue our mission priorities around the world, including continuing to fulfill the divinely envisioned purposes for our temple in Independence, Missouri.”

The LDS Church said the sites will reopen to the public March 25 and tours will be free of charge.