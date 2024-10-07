Ogden’s 21st Street Pond is a water ski test site. Will talks reopen some access?

Ogden’s 21st Street Pond is a popular spot for walking and fishing, but residents can’t recreate on the water.

The site has essentially been off-limits since 2004 when the city and Goode Ski Technologies agreed to use the pond as a water ski testing and development facility. It was part of then-mayor Matthew Godfrey’s push to attract outdoor companies and make Ogden an outdoor mecca. The two sides later signed a contract in 2008.

Now, Goode and Ogden are talking about opening up the water to the public — and maybe sprucing up the perimeter. The hard part is figuring out how to do that without Goode giving up its research and development facility.

“It's important to remember that Ogden, 20 and 30 years ago, was in a completely different place,” said new Mayor Ben Nadolski. The city was “desperate for some momentum.” The agreement gave Goode an incentive to move its headquarters to Ogden and stay for the long haul.

The contract allowed the public to use the pond for activities that wouldn’t interfere with Goode’s use, but it gave Goode priority over any conflicting use.

In exchange, it requires Goode to maintain its “North American office headquarters and research and development operations within the corporate limits of Ogden City” until 2038.

Nadolski has heard from boaters who wish they could kayak and fishermen who’d like to use a float tube on the pond. He’s sympathetic.

“What is missing is people being able to put watercraft on the pond, whether you're fishing or just recreating or even doing yoga on the stand up paddleboard,” he said.

Chris Roberts, president and CEO of Goode Ski Technologies, thinks “there is something we can do to give it back to the community” and find ways to open up the pond.

The big question is how.

The pond is “really critical for our business,” Roberts said, and it would be a safety issue to have others on the water when they are doing product testing and development. Plus, they use the pond at varying hours, depending on weather conditions and their needs, so setting up a schedule would be complicated.

Nadolski agrees. Managing mixed use of an area often leads to conflict, he said, and that “never goes well.”

As for what Goode stands to gain, Roberts said opening the pond to the public could help with brand recognition and reputation. He wants 21st Street Pond, also referred to as Goode Ski Lake, to help the company’s image, not hinder it.

“We have a big brand worldwide, but ironically in Utah and even in Ogden, some people still don't know who we are,” he said.

Roberts said another option could be to open the pond to the public for water ski lessons or events. Water skiing is a niche sport, and getting more people interested “obviously sells skis and grows the brand.”

Nadolski also sees an opportunity to improve the entire area by partnering with programs through the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, where he worked for more than 20 years, like the Watershed Restoration Initiative or the community fisheries program . The city could take down some non-native trees “and use them for habitat in the water, and therefore facilitate maybe some space for families to picnic and fish,” he said.

Nadolski also wants to see a “handicap-accessible fishing pier or dock.”

Right now there’s no plan or timeline for when the public will see a change, but Nadolski and Roberts said it won’t be until the spring, at the earliest.