State Street

What a trans teen has to say about Utah’s care ban

Published January 30, 2023 at 12:00 AM MST
Renee Bright
KUER

Gender-affirming surgery, like breast reduction or removal, and hormone therapy are now banned for transgender minors in Utah. This week, we hear from a 17-year-old trans boy and his mom about their journey, and what this law could mean for the generations of trans kids after him.

A note to listeners: this episode discusses suicide, self-harm and gender dysphoria. If you or someone you know needs help, call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 9-8-8 or the LGBT crisis hotline at 888-843-4564.

Guests: 

  • Chris, a transgender 17-year-old boy
  • Catt, Chris’s mom

State Street 2023 Utah Legislative SessionLGBTQ+TransgenderGender-Affirming Care
