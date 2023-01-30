What a trans teen has to say about Utah’s care ban

Gender-affirming surgery, like breast reduction or removal, and hormone therapy are now banned for transgender minors in Utah. This week, we hear from a 17-year-old trans boy and his mom about their journey, and what this law could mean for the generations of trans kids after him.

A note to listeners: this episode discusses suicide, self-harm and gender dysphoria. If you or someone you know needs help, call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 9-8-8 or the LGBT crisis hotline at 888-843-4564.

Guests:

Chris, a transgender 17-year-old boy

Catt, Chris’s mom

