State Street is back, tackling Utah stereotypes MythBusters-style

What do you think of when you think of Utah?

We posed that question to people on the street in California and got answers that may not surprise you: mountains, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, skiing, rocks and Republicans.

While some of those things may be true, Utah is changing rapidly. On this season of State Street, hosts Saige Miller and Sean Higgins interrogate the stereotypes Utah is known for and see where the truth lies.