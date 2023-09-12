© 2023 KUER 90.1
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
State Street

Utah: This is still the ‘RIGHT’ place, right?

Published September 12, 2023 at 2:00 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Rakel Davis
/
KUER

There are nearly 1,000,000 registered Republicans in Utah. That’s just over 50% of the voting population. But they don’t all think the same way. While we can’t read the minds of every single Republican voter, we do get a glimpse every election cycle. And one special congressional race to replace U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart can tell us a lot about where Utah Republicans are at and where they’re heading.

Guests: 

  • Jason Perry, VP for government relations and director of the Hinckley Institute of Politics
  • Morgan Lyon Cotti, associate director of the Hinckley Institute of Politics

Recommended Reading and Listening:

Tags
State Street Elections 2023Utah Republican Party
Stay Connected
Support KUER
KUER is listener-supported public radio. Support this work by making a donation today.
Donate