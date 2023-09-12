Utah: This is still the ‘RIGHT’ place, right?
There are nearly 1,000,000 registered Republicans in Utah. That’s just over 50% of the voting population. But they don’t all think the same way. While we can’t read the minds of every single Republican voter, we do get a glimpse every election cycle. And one special congressional race to replace U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart can tell us a lot about where Utah Republicans are at and where they’re heading.
Guests:
- Jason Perry, VP for government relations and director of the Hinckley Institute of Politics
- Morgan Lyon Cotti, associate director of the Hinckley Institute of Politics
