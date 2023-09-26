© 2023 KUER 90.1
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
State Street

Utah can’t be that anti-LGBTQ, right?

Published September 26, 2023 at 2:00 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Rakel Davis
/
KUER

Red states can have a reputation of being unsafe for LGBTQ+ folks, and that includes Utah. The Beehive State isn’t known as a champion of LGBTQ+ rights, but the community has mobilized to enshrine protections into local, state and even federal law. And it extends beyond the urban hubs. So, we hopped into the car and took off to a place you might not expect to have a vibrant LGBTQ+ population – rural Carbon County.

Guests: 

Recommended Reading and Listening:

Tags
State Street LGBTQ+HelperCarbon County
Stay Connected
Support KUER
KUER is listener-supported public radio. Support this work by making a donation today.
Donate