Utah can’t be that anti-LGBTQ, right?

Red states can have a reputation of being unsafe for LGBTQ+ folks, and that includes Utah. The Beehive State isn’t known as a champion of LGBTQ+ rights, but the community has mobilized to enshrine protections into local, state and even federal law. And it extends beyond the urban hubs. So, we hopped into the car and took off to a place you might not expect to have a vibrant LGBTQ+ population – rural Carbon County.

Guests: