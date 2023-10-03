All moms are stay-at-home moms in Utah, right?

Utah loves to focus on the family. Don’t believe us? There’s even a line in the state song! While some might hear that and think Utah is full of stay-at-home moms, that’s not exactly true. But that’s not to say there aren’t challenges for parents — like how to pay for child care and the cultural stigma against BOTH moms who work and moms who choose to stay at home.

Guests:

Susan Madsen, professor of business at Utah State University and director of the Utah Women & Leadership Project

Nujood Price, mom and speech pathologist

Recommended Reading and Listening: