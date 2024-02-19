In laws and deeds, Utah wants to protect its kids
Utah lawmakers cover a lot of ground in 45 days, and some of those bills exist because of tragedy. This week on State Street we’re discussing two bills aimed at protecting children. One has been coined “Om’s law” in response to the story of Om Moses Gandhi, who was shot and killed by his father during court-mandated, unsupervised family time. The other deals with religious clergy reporting child abuse. We spoke with a bishop from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints about how he views both confession and a perceived duty to report abuse.
If you or someone you know needs help, call the Utah domestic violence link line at 1-800-897-LINK or text START to 88788.
Voices:
- Jared Zemp, a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints bishop
- Leah Moses, domestic violence advocate and mother of Om Moses Gandhi
- Rep. Paul Cutler, R-Centreville
- Erin Jemison, director of public policy at the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition
- Rep. Anthony Loubet, R-Kearns
- Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City
