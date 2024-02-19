© 2024 KUER 90.1
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
State Street

In laws and deeds, Utah wants to protect its kids

Published February 19, 2024 at 2:00 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Rakel Davis
/
KUER

Utah lawmakers cover a lot of ground in 45 days, and some of those bills exist because of tragedy. This week on State Street we’re discussing two bills aimed at protecting children. One has been coined “Om’s law” in response to the story of Om Moses Gandhi, who was shot and killed by his father during court-mandated, unsupervised family time. The other deals with religious clergy reporting child abuse. We spoke with a bishop from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints about how he views both confession and a perceived duty to report abuse.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Utah domestic violence link line at 1-800-897-LINK or text START to 88788.

Voices:

Recommended Reading and Listening:

Tags
State Street 2024 Utah Legislative Sessiondomestic violencechild abusechild sex abuseCourtsThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Stay Connected
Support KUER
KUER is listener-supported public radio. Support this work by making a donation today.
Donate