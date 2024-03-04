© 2024 KUER 90.1
State Street

45 days later: Record budget, record bills. Now what?

Published March 4, 2024 at 12:00 AM MST
Rakel Davis
KUER

And just like that … 45 days have come and gone. The gavel has struck its last at the Utah State Capitol. Lawmakers are saying farewell. But how were the ~vibes~ you ask? That’s what State Street is here for now that the session is wrapped. We’re circling back around to what lawmakers said they wanted to tackle BEFORE the session to see where it all landed.

Voices

  • Gov. Spencer Cox

Recommended Reading and Listening:

Utah lawmakers censure, rather than impeach, school board member Natalie Cline

State Street 2024 Utah Legislative SessionElections 2024Utah budgetSalt Lake County District AttorneyHomelessnesstaxesSpencer Cox
