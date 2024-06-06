© 2024 KUER 90.1
State Street

Utah’s hot primary summer

Published June 6, 2024 at 3:00 AM MDT
Rakel Davis
KUER

The primary is here! Even though we’re months away from November, Utahns still need to pay attention to what goes down THIS month. In a state as red as Utah, the Republican primary is the toughest test most candidates will face on the campaign trail. We look at what it takes to make it to this stage in the election, and how it’s all resonating for one Gen Z GOP delegate.

Voices:

Recommended Reading and Listening:

