Utah’s hot primary summer

The primary is here! Even though we’re months away from November, Utahns still need to pay attention to what goes down THIS month. In a state as red as Utah, the Republican primary is the toughest test most candidates will face on the campaign trail. We look at what it takes to make it to this stage in the election, and how it’s all resonating for one Gen Z GOP delegate.

Voices:

Melarie Wheat, Mormon Women for Ethical Government Utah chapter director

Faith Hall, Utah GOP delegate and BYU student

