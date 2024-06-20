It’s a Grand Old (emphasis old) Party

Republicans have been the dominant party in Utah for decades. Their power, however, could dwindle if they can’t get enough young voters on board with the party platform. Millennials and Gen Zers don’t seem to have the same priorities or approach as older generations. So is the party listening? And how will it respond?

Voices:

Zac Wilson, millennial and former Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District

Spencer Roberts, GOP delegate and University of Utah Ph.D. student

Rob Axson, chair of the Utah Republican Party

Recommended Reading and Listening: