State Street

It’s a Grand Old (emphasis old) Party

Published June 20, 2024 at 12:00 AM MDT
Rakel Davis
KUER

Republicans have been the dominant party in Utah for decades. Their power, however, could dwindle if they can’t get enough young voters on board with the party platform. Millennials and Gen Zers don’t seem to have the same priorities or approach as older generations. So is the party listening? And how will it respond?

Voices:

  • Zac Wilson, millennial and former Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District
  • Spencer Roberts, GOP delegate and University of Utah Ph.D. student
  • Rob Axson, chair of the Utah Republican Party 

Recommended Reading and Listening:

State Street Elections 2024primary electionsUtah Republican PartyRepublican PartyUtah VotersMillennialsGen ZRobert Axson
