2024 Primary Guide

Attorney General GOP primary voter guide: What to know about Derek Brown, Frank Mylar and Rachel TerryCurrent Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes is not seeking reelection, opening up the office to a new candidate. Utah's primary election is June 25, 2024.
Incumbent Blake Moore, a native of Ogden, is seeking another term representing Utah’s 1st Congressional District. His challenger is Paul Miller of South Ogden. Utah's primary election is June 25, 2024.
3rd Congressional GOP primary voter guide: What to know about Bird, Dougall, Kennedy, Lawrence and PeayWith no incumbent in the race, five candidates are vying to be the Republican nominee to represent the 3rd Congressional District. Utah's primary election is June 25, 2024.
Incumbent Spencer Cox wants a second term as Utah’s governor. He faces a right flank challenge from state Rep. Phil Lyman. Utah's primary election is June 25, 2024.
Utah’s Senate race became one to watch when Sen. Mitt Romney announced he would not seek another term. Four Republicans are vying for the nomination to replace him. Utah's primary election is June 25, 2024.
Rep. Celeste Maloy is running for her full first term to represent the 2nd Congressional District. She replaced Chris Stewart in a special election in 2023. Her challenger is Colby Jenkins. Utah's primary election is June 25, 2024.