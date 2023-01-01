Where To Listen

KUER’s statewide broadcast network serves Utahns with NPR News, vibrant public radio programs, and local news from our Salt Lake City based newsroom.

Our main station and two 24/7 digital channels (KUER-2 and Classical KUER) are broadcast at 90.1 in the Salt Lake metro area and along the Wasatch Front. Around the Utah, listeners can tune in to KUER using our statewide network of six radio stations and 33 smaller translators (which fill in gaps due to mountainous terrain and other issues.)

To find the frequency closest to you, use the station finder above or view/print this list. For more information, see our list of Frequently Asked Questions.

Having a problem receiving our radio signal?



BBC and Classical Music

KUER’s two 24/7 digital channels can be heard on HD-compatible radios along the Wasatch Front, as well as in southeastern Utah on KUHU 88.1. Our HD service is very limited elsewhere in the state.

KUER-2: BBC World Service brings you round-the-clock newscasts, programs and culture from the news organization with more journalists in more places than any other international broadcaster. Tune in on the KUER-2 subchannel on 90.1 along the Wasatch Front. Or listen online, on the KUER app or tell your smart speaker to “Play KUER Two.”

KUER-3 | Classical KUER: Relax and unwind with our classical music station, with programming provided by Classical 24. Tune in on the KUER-3 subchannel on 90.1 along the Wasatch Front. Or listen online, on the KUER app or tell your smart speaker to “Play KUER Three.”