Work with KUER

Who We Are

KUER is a 501(c)3 non-profit and tax-exempt organization that provides a commercial-free mix of NPR, BBC and local news to thousands of listeners throughout Utah and beyond through its extensive translator network.

What We Believe

It is our fundamental belief that information and public engagement enrich a community. To that end, KUER 90.1 is intensely committed to building a community of world citizens through story and art, discussion and debate, sound and creativity.

Our work is driven by our public service mission: KUER enhances the lives of its audience with a blend of news, information and entertainment in an unbiased, non-commercial context and creates an ongoing source of service and support vital to community organizations.

Why Work With Us



Health, dental and wellness coverage

Twelve paid holidays and a very generous sick, vacation and personal time off

Automatic and immediately vested 14.2% employer contribution to personal retirement account (401a)

Free public transportation pass (Utah Transit Authority)

University of Utah tuition reduction for employee and family members

Flexible schedules

A collaborative work environment

Open positions at KUER are recruited through University of Utah Human Resources. You can search for current job openings or click here for additional information.

CURRENT JOB OPENINGS

Central Utah / Growth, Wealth and Poverty Reporter:

KUER is looking for an ambitious reporter to cover statewide issues of growth, wealth and poverty as well as the diverse politics, culture and more of Central Utah. The successful candidate will be based in Utah’s Provo-Orem metropolitan area and be part of KUER’s statewide team of curious and compassionate journalists. In 2021, Provo was the 8th fastest growing metro in the country. It’s home to Brigham Young University, owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Utah Valley University, which has the largest student population in the state, and sits between agricultural lands and a burgeoning tech industry. As the state continues to grow, this area is a microcosm of how Utah deals with cultural and economic change. Seeking to explain this transition, the reporter will be responsible for producing compelling and thought-provoking daily stories and long-form features across radio, web and other digital platforms.

Click here for more information and to apply.

Data Entry Specialist:

KUER, NPR Utah is seeking a Donor Services Assistant to join its growing team of public media professionals.

This position will serve as the primary point of contact for station donors and listeners. Position responsibilities include, but are not limited to, responding to public inquiries, processing gift information, maintaining membership records and supporting the overall mission of the station. This position will work extensively in a donor database and applicants should be comfortable working with database. Our ideal candidate is an inclusive team member with the ability to build trust on their team and in the community we serve. The candidate should have a commitment to the station’s core values and have the ability to be mindful of the diverse voices and lived experiences in our community that broaden perceptions and find common ground.

More information and the application can be found here.

If your organization would like to join a mailing list about station job openings, please contact University of Utah HRM Analyst Miji Lee: Miji.Lee@utah.edu, or UIT/Eccles Broadcast Center, 101 Wasatch Dr., Salt Lake City UT 84112.

KUER and the University of Utah are an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer and encourage applications from women, minorities, persons with disabilities, and veterans, and provide reasonable accommodation to the known disabilities of applicants and employees.

