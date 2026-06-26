KUER Weekend Programming Changes 2026

As we continue to work to serve our broadcast audience, we are making a few changes to our Saturday and Sunday programming schedule.

We’re excited to bring two new shows to KUER: “Left Right & Center” and “Christopher Kimball's Milk Street Radio.”

Left Right & Center: “Left Right & Center” is for listeners who feel like people on the other side of the political divide are on Mars. David Greene pieces together the big picture by inviting people from the left and the right to unpack their ideological differences, not to smooth them over, and look at what’s truly at stake. The show offers a rare kind of clarity. It doesn’t ask you to agree. It asks you to look more closely at what’s happening and to challenge your assumptions.

You might not always agree – you might even get angry – but you’ll know why you feel the way you do. No knee-jerk reactions or name calling. This show doesn’t promise easy answers or warm fuzzies; it promises more clarity for the chaotic political era we’re all living through.

Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 8 p.m. on 90.1, KUER

Milk Street Radio: "Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Radio" travels the globe to ask questions and get answers about cooking, dining and the lives of the people behind the food we eat. In any given episode you may learn what goes on inside the mind of a honeybee; discover 500-year-old saffron on a shipwreck; meet an orchestra who plays vegetable instruments; and hear the life stories of culinary legends like Madhur Jaffrey, Jacques Pépin and Samin Nosrat.

"Milk Street Radio" boasts an all-star cast of contributors including Sara Moulton (long-time public television host and cookbook author), Adam Gopnik (contributing writer for The New Yorker), J. Kenji López-Alt (food columnist for The New York Times), and Grant Barrett and Martha Barnett (hosts of radio show A Way With Words), as well as host Christopher Kimball (founder of Cook’s Magazine and Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street).

Saturdays at 2 p.m. on 90.1, KUER

To see our full schedule of weekend programming changes, please see our schedule here.

Schedule changes:

Saturday:

11 a.m. Left, Right & Center

2 p.m. Milk Street Radio

7 p.m. New Yorker Radio Hour

Sunday:

7 p.m. The Ezra Klein Show

8 p.m. Left Right & Center (repeat)