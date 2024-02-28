-
A recent state report says up to half a million Utahns aren’t getting the care they need. A bill in the Legislature wants to fix that.
Doctors in states with strict abortion restrictions say an increasing number of pregnant women are seeking early prenatal testing. They're hoping to detect serious problems while they still have time to choose whether to continue the pregnancy.
The Huntsman Cancer Institute has plans to build a new facility on the land to better serve rural Utahns and Utah County’s rapidly growing population.
More and more Utahns are having fewer and fewer babies.
In January, Utah banned gender-affirming care for minors.
Especially in rural parts of Utah, it can be a challenge to train, hire and keep health care workers. During the Legislature's interim session in St. George, local leaders described how they'd like lawmakers to help.
A new analysis from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute shows a sizable increase in parents between the ages of 25 and 29 between 2020-2021.
The policy, which goes into effect August 14, applies to all In-N-Out employees in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Texas and Utah, except for those who need to wear masks or other protective gear for job duties like working in the patty room or painting.
Patients say they are relieved by the news, but some are frustrated at how stressful the last month has been while they waited for an answer.
We asked a clinical health psychologist to walk us through the runner’s high and other ways athletes harness pain to build both their motivation and training regimens.
The law is scheduled to take effect May 3, but the Planned Parenthood Association of Utah and the American Civil Liberties Union hope to block it.
Gender-affirming care bans have passed in at least 13 states this year — including conservative Utah and South Dakota — and are being considered in two dozen more. The new laws have forced families to adapt to a shifting legal landscape with an unforeseen sense of panic and urgency.
Expertos dicen que los factores sistémicos son barreras comunes para establecer y mantener programas de capacitación para médicos en las zonas rurales de Estados Unidos.
Planned Parenthood and ACLU of Utah filed a lawsuit Monday challenging a new Utah law that would ban abortion clinics. The law, signed by Gov. Spencer Cox in March, doesn't take effect until May 3.