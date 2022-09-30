TreeNote
TreeNote is a two minute weekly feature from renowned ecologist Dr. Nalini Nadkarni and KUER.
Episode List
Foresters often claim that lumber is a renewable resource.
There’s only one country that’s named after a tree — can you guess?
Would you rather shop in a business district set on tree-lined streets, or in an area without trees?
Many cultures and religions celebrate the Tree of Life. But trees also have deep associations with death. People all over the world have laid their dead to rest inside of caskets and coffins made of wood, a tradition that traces back to the burial boxes created in ancient China and Egypt.
Envision a bolt from the sky striking a single tall tree in an open field.
When we describe trees, we generally focus on their solid place within a landscape. For an exact description, we measure the size and shapes of their trunks, their foliage and their flowers.
On a road trip last week, I counted the number of different types of cars that whizzed by, responding to that human urge to tally the diversity around us.
What’s the first thing you do when you get into your car after it’s been sitting in the hot sun all day? Open the windows! Well, trees also need windows in their trunks and branches to let air circulate.
Although juniper trees are the most widely distributed tree species in the world, they’ve never won first prize for being the biggest or tallest tree.
The roots of Arbor Day began over 150 years ago in like an unlikely spot: Nebraska City, Nebraska, heart of the Midwest, where the habitat is treeless prairies.