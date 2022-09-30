© 2023 KUER 90.1
TreeNote is a two minute weekly feature from renowned ecologist Dr. Nalini Nadkarni and KUER.

  • Woodworking artist Walter Tschinkel uses old pine forest salvaged beams to create his wood pieces.
    Why Old Growth Forests Matter
    Nalini Nadkarni
    Foresters often claim that lumber is a renewable resource.
  • A pernambuco tree in São Paulo City.
    The tree that named a nation
    Nalini Nadkarni
    There’s only one country that’s named after a tree — can you guess?
  • City Creek Center, Salt Lake City, Utah.
    Trees and Shopping
    Nalini Nadkarni
    Would you rather shop in a business district set on tree-lined streets, or in an area without trees?
  • The National Park Service building coffins out of wood from a fallen oak tree that grew on the Manassas National Battlefield Park.
    Trees and Death
    Nalini Nadkarni
    Many cultures and religions celebrate the Tree of Life. But trees also have deep associations with death. People all over the world have laid their dead to rest inside of caskets and coffins made of wood, a tradition that traces back to the burial boxes created in ancient China and Egypt.
  • Lightning seen over the trees in Tuntorp, Sweden.
    Trees and Lightning
    Nalini Nadkarni
    Envision a bolt from the sky striking a single tall tree in an open field.
  • A dense canopy in sections of rainforest provides cooling shade to plant and animal species living below. In places the canopy burnt, it will be challenging for some of those species to regrow.
    The Space Between Trees
    Nalini Nadkarni
    When we describe trees, we generally focus on their solid place within a landscape. For an exact description, we measure the size and shapes of their trunks, their foliage and their flowers.
  • A recent study found that there are an estimated 73,000 tree species currently living in the world.
    How many kinds of trees are there?
    Nalini Nadkarni
    On a road trip last week, I counted the number of different types of cars that whizzed by, responding to that human urge to tally the diversity around us.
  • Cherry trees are among the trees that have noticeable lenticels or “little window" in their trunks.
    Lenticels: Tree's Little Windows
    Nalini Nadkarni
    What’s the first thing you do when you get into your car after it’s been sitting in the hot sun all day? Open the windows! Well, trees also need windows in their trunks and branches to let air circulate.
  • The Jardine Juniper in Logan Canyon is considered to be Utah's oldest tree.
    The Ancient Juniper
    Nalini Nadkarni
    Although juniper trees are the most widely distributed tree species in the world, they’ve never won first prize for being the biggest or tallest tree.
  • Image of pond and waterfall.
    Arbor Day
    Nalini Nadkarni
    The roots of Arbor Day began over 150 years ago in like an unlikely spot: Nebraska City, Nebraska, heart of the Midwest, where the habitat is treeless prairies.
