Staff
People at KUER
Amy Fowler
Grants and Foundations Manager
April Fossen
Underwriting Assistant
April Jones
Accounting Specialist
Becky Steck
Accounting Specialist
Benjamin Bombard
Producer, RadioWest
Bob Nelson
Reporter and Midday Host
Brian Albers
Weeknight Host
Burke Johnstun
Corporate And Business Support Associate
Caroline Ballard
Assistant News Director
Chalalai Charbsuwan
Senior Accountant
Ciara Hulet
Morning Edition Host
Cristy Meiners
Station Manager
Curtis Booker
Growth, Wealth and Poverty Reporter
Dane Christensen
RadioWest Film Maker In Residence
David Childs
Production Coordinator
David Condos
Southern Utah Reporter
Doug Fabrizio
Host/Executive Producer, RadioWest
Elaine Clark
News Director
Elenor Gomberg
Communication and Audience Engagement Manager
Emily Pohlsander
Morning Edition Producer
Heather Brown
Manager of Individual Giving
Ja'Naye Payne
Director of Development
Jennifer Van Grevenhof
Director of Business Sponsorship
Jessica Chen
Donor Communications Specialist
Jim Hill
Digital Manager & Editor
Kathy Mueller
Corporate and Business Support Associate
Kelleigh Helm
Director of Major Gifts
Ken Dodson
Controller
Lewis Downey
Chief Engineer
Mackenzie Waldon
Development Assistant
Maren Fisher
Fundraising Data Manager
Maria O'Mara
Executive Director
Martha Harris
Education Reporter
Michael Havey
Operations Manager
Milo Ono
Donor Services Assistant
Molly Noonan
Administrative Assistant
Pamela McCall
All Things Considered Host
Rakel Davis
Digital Producer
Rebekah Mohr
Associate Accountant
Renee Bright
Senior Graphic Designer
Riley Cutler
Corporate and Business Support Associate
Saige Miller
Politics Reporter
Sammie Tollestrup
Accounting Specialist
Sean Higgins
Politics Reporter
Timothy Slover
Senior Producer, RadioWest
Tymane Talanoa
Donor Services Assistant