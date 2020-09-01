Southern Utah Bureau

-
The wet winter has filled Lake Powell enough to restart boat tours to the giant red rock arch. But welcoming more tourists to the remote monument in southern Utah brings both benefits and challenges.
A lithium exploration proposal near Canyonlands National Park in southeast Utah has prompted concerns about how the project would affect the area’s natural landscape.
Record snowpack helped pull most of Utah out of drought earlier this year. But recent heat waves paired with a dry monsoon season have accelerated its return.
Even with temperatures reaching well over 100 degrees, visitors continue to flock to Utah’s Zion National Park. That means park staff have to work extra hard to keep people safe.
Latino Conservation Week features events nationwide aimed at getting more Hispanic families into nature and elevating their voices about the environment.
St. George, Utah, has already seen daytime highs at or above 100 degrees every day in July, and it's about to get worse.
A future with more extreme heat in Utah could have wide-ranging effects on the state's already strained water supplies — stealing more gallons from Lake Powell through evaporation and threatening the delicate balance of this dry region’s water system.