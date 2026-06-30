July 16 - KUER Pint Night: Salt Fire Brewing

On Thursday, July 16, KUER is taking over Salt Fire Brewing in Salt Lake City for Pint Night — 6 to 9 p.m. Stop by, meet Midday Host Bob Nelson, RadioWest producer Tim Slover and other KUER staff.

Salt Fire Brewing is pouring beers and $4 draft kombucha all night. And for a $20 donation, you can snag an exclusive pint glass marking KUER's 65th anniversary. This custom KUER pint glass is only available in person at Pint Night.

Come for the drinks. Stay for the conversation. Support local journalism while you're at it.

Summer Pint Night: Salt Fire Brewing

Thursday, July 16 | 6-9 p.m.

NOTE: This venue is 21+

2199 S W Temple, Salt Lake City

