Redevelopment of Ogden’s Union Station still has a long way to go

The Ogden City Council approved a resolution supporting future renovations of Union Station, but it will take at least two years before the work starts. It’s also uncertain how the efforts will be funded.

Back in December, the council approved the purchase of the land from Union Pacific and contract negotiations are still underway.

“Union Pacific moves at their own speed,” said council member Marcia White. “We’re trying to move it along as fast as we can.”

Once that’s done, White said development can get started. The project is part of the city’s 25-year MAKE Ogden Plan . For now, Union Station is going through incremental changes, like painting and adding different pieces to the museum collections. Bigger changes will start in 2025, when the second part of the plan will be implemented.

White said the goal is to evolve Ogden’s downtown to guide growth and increase its tax base.

“Just catalyzing that whole area as far as uplifting it with not just economics but with people and belonging and places that people want to be,” she said.

The MAKE Ogden Plan still has a lot of work before it reaches that vision, but White said progress is being made behind the scenes with design plans and timelines. Outreach has also been important in the development of the project.

As for Union Station, the question of funding is still unanswered.

According to the recently signed resolution, the city plans to create a 13-seat ad hoc Union Station Campus Advisory Committee and a museum planning group to solidify funding plans. Two members of the Union Station Foundation , a nonprofit that previously operated the building, will be on the committee.

“We’re really excited about working together with Ogden to create something really vibrant and exciting downtown,” said Union Station Foundation President Amelia Jones.

Right now it is unclear how much it will cost to redevelop Union Station. Jones said they’ll have a better idea once the plans are finalized and they can begin fundraising for the project.

“People want to see specifics when it comes to giving money.”