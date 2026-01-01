KUER regularly receives grants through donor-advised funds (DAFs), both large and small, and we are deeply grateful for this generous support! A gift through a DAF ensures KUER can continue sharing stories that shape our community, from local politics to cultural events and in-depth conversations.

For more information on DAF gifts up to $999, contact our membership department at (801) 581-5559 or members@kuer.org. For gifts of $1,000 or more, contact Ja’Naye Payne at 801-581-3227 or jpayne@kuer.org .

To direct a gift to KUER from your donor-advised fund, share our legal name, address, and federal tax ID. *

Legal Name: KUER—University of Utah

Address: 101 South Wasatch Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah 84112

Federal Tax ID: 87-6000525

* Please note KUER is a department of the University of Utah. Please direct your advisor to search under the University of Utah and indicate KUER as the designated entity. Please include your name, address, and the name of the financial institution making the gift on your behalf so we can properly acknowledge your donation.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs that can help you evaluate the benefits of making a Donor-Advised Fund gift.

What is a Donor-Advised Fund (DAF)?

A donor-advised fund (DAF) is a flexible and tax-efficient way to support the causes you care about, including PBS Utah. It allows you to receive an immediate tax benefit while recommending grants to nonprofits over time. While KUER does not directly manage DAFs, they can be easily established through financial institutions like Fidelity Charitable, Schwab Charitable, Vanguard Charitable, and Community Foundations. You can make a gift from your DAF either as a monthly sustainer or with a one-time annual donation.

Are there any restrictions on the use of a DAF?

Yes. DAF gifts must be used strictly for charitable purposes. That means they can’t be given in exchange for anything of value, like event tickets, memberships with benefits, or thank-you gifts. In short, a donor-advised fund contribution must be a true gift—made solely to support PBS Utah's mission, with no perks attached.

Why Give Through a DAF?