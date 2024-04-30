Police clear pro-Palestine protest encampment at the University of Utah

Following in the footsteps of demonstrations at Columbia University, University of Utah students joined their peers nationwide with a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus. Protestors set up about 20 tents Monday afternoon on the lawn inside Presidents’ Circle.

After 7 hours of chants and calls for the university to disclose and divest ties to Israel, law enforcement moved in. The University of Utah directed statements at the protestors and police issued several warnings over a loudspeaker before officers eventually took action.

Students said they were camped out in President’s Circle for the people in Gaza and to stand in solidarity with their fellow students protesting at schools across the country, some of whom have been arrested or suspended. Similar protests spread across universities in the West on April 29, including in Texas, Southern California, Washington and Oregon. Protestors in Texas later clashed with police and Columbia started to take action against students.

Cops starting to move in on the protesters. A lot more law enforcement has gathered since they told protesters to leave campus. pic.twitter.com/zE3Cy8dzXF — Saige Miller (@saige_miller) April 30, 2024

Despite commands to take down the tents and leave — and the promise of criminal consequences — hundreds of students and supporters stood with arms linked surrounding the encampment.

Around 11 p.m., more than a hundred police officers in shields and helmets started descending on the encampment.

“There is no violence here. Why are you in riot gear?” the protestors chanted back.

The officers tore the tents down one by one and dragged some students away. Several students were pushed to the group, handcuffed and pulled away. After the tents were taken down, officers stood in a line and marched the remaining protestors off campus and down to 1300 East.

The “Emergency Rally for Palestine” started in the late afternoon with Mecha de U of U, a student group no longer formally recognized by the university, on the steps of the John R. Park Building, which houses university administrators. Chants and speakers called for a “Free Palestine” and for the university to cut ties with Israel. Protestors said it wasn’t the University of Utah, but the “People’s University.”

Martha Harris / KUER University of Utah student protestors set up a pro-Palestine encampment at President’s Circle on the afternoon of April 29, 2024. By that night, police tore the tents down and pushed protestors off of campus.

About 30 minutes into the rally, organizers announced that they would create an encampment. The original social media post announcing the rally did not mention the encampment.

Hundreds then marched from the steps to an area of grass across the street from the admin building. A group quickly set up tents while the rest stood in a circle, arms locked, to protect those setting up the camp. More people joined as the afternoon went on.

“Disclose, divest. We will not stop. We will not rest,” the group chanted.

State code prohibits university students from camping overnight on campus without permission. Gov. Spencer Cox took to social media in the early evening and noted the First Amendment “does not protect violence, threats to public safety, property damage, camping or disruptions to our learning institutions.” The Utah Department of Public Safety followed with a statement of respect for the right to protest peacefully, but said “criminal activity during protests will be swiftly addressed.”

We hold dear our First Amendment rights to protest and peaceably assemble. The First Amendment does not protect violence, threats to public safety, property damage, camping or disruptions to our learning institutions. We will protect protestors and arrest those who violate the… — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox (@GovCox) April 30, 2024

Before the protest even started, dozens of police officers stood nearby. They were away from the protestors wearing yellow vests but were on every side of the group. A university spokesperson said at first there were only about 55 officers (from the university, Utah Highway Patrol and Salt Lake City), but more came after the tents went up. The spokesperson said at one point there were at least 120.

The university later confirmed in a statement that by the end of the night, about 17 people had been arrested.

KUER reporter Saige Miller contributed to this report