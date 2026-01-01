Your gift of publicly traded stocks or bonds can help you and KUER convert your stock market gains into real community change. You can deduct the full present fair market value, and you owe no tax on the appreciation.

Gifts of stock can be donated directly from your brokerage account to the University of Utah’s account or by transferring stock power to the University. KUER is a department of the University of Utah, and all transfers occur through their account. If you wish to transfer Mutual Funds, please contact KUER before the transfer to ensure our account can accept the specific funds.

To make a stock gift to KUER, please give the following form to your broker:

📥 Securities Transfer Request Form Download PDF

Please notify us of your stock gift, as these gifts may arrive without donor identification. Thank you!