Email: jsharp@kuer.org

Jonathon Sharp moved to Utah to live near the mountains and the desert. Originally from the Twin Cities, Jonathon has worked as a journalist in newsrooms in Minnesota, California, Utah, and Canada. Now, as part of KUER’s development team, he champions public radio and local news. Outside of work, you can find him rock climbing in a canyon or paddleboarding at a reservoir. One of these winters he hopes to snowboard again and enjoy the greatest snow on earth. Jonathon lives in Salt Lake City with his partner and their two dogs and two cats.