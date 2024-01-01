A born and raised Utahn, Kodi Frost is passionate about many things: trail running, knitting, and public radio, just to name a few. Before joining KUER, Kodi hiked the Pacific Crest and Appalachian Trails, led nature based summer camps, and spent a year as an Americorps member, where she scuba dived for underwater invasive species and built trails in New Hampshire. When not pursuing one of her many outdoor hobbies, find Kodi curled up with a good book, ideally with a hot cup of coffee and a sweet treat.