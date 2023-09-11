September 26 - The Neighborhood Hive SLC

On Tuesday, September 26, from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m., join KUER staff and reporters at The Neighborhood Hive in Salt Lake City for a cup of coffee in celebration of our Fall Fund Drive!

For a $10 donation to our Fall Fund Drive (happening September 23 - September 29, 2023), you will receive one of our collectible Mug Stop mugs and a free cup of coffee from The Whole Bean (located inside The Neighborhood Hive).

Fall 2023 Mug Stop: The Neighborhood Hive

Tuesday, September 26 | 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

2065 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84109

The fall mugs feature artwork designed by our hoodie contest runners-up. Here's what the local artists had to say about their designs:

Carsten Angerhofer: "This compilation of Utah’s unique flora and fauna is a metaphor for the diversity of the unique people, places and stories that KUER covers across the state."

Shanna O’Neill: "I thought about the KUER listener and pictured this cute nonbinary babe heading to work with their headphones in listening to KUER."

These mugs are only available at one of our Fall 2023 Mug Stops!