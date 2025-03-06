April 10 — State Street Trivia: Do You Know More Than a Utah Lawmaker?

Are you a casual observer of Utah politics, liking a #utpol post here and there? Or maybe you watch the 45-day legislative session like college sports fans watch March Madness? Wherever you fall on the spectrum of civic engagement, KUER’s State Street team invites you to a night of politics-themed trivia.

When: Wednesday, April 24. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Grab a brew and get settled with your team before trivia starts at. 6:00 p.m.

Where: Fisher Brewing Company, 320 West 800 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84101. Food trucks will be on-site. The event is free, but tickets are required.

Hosts Sean Higgins and Saige Miller will quiz you, your friends and a team of Utah legislators on a wide variety of topics. Expect rounds touching on everything from pop culture to Utah by the numbers and yes: POLITICS! All with a dash of silliness you’ve come to expect from the State Street crew. Plus, listen closely to the most recent season of State Street: there may just be a few answers hidden in those episodes.

