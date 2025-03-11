March 22 — KUER Mug Stop: Grounds for Coffee

On Saturday, March 22, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., join KUER staff and reporters at Grounds for Coffee in Ogden for a cup of coffee in celebration of our Spring Fund Drive!

For a $10 donation to our Spring Fund Drive (happening March 22 - 28, 2025), you can pick up a custom mug featuring an exclusive postage stamp design from Alicia Fuller.

Spring 2025 Mug Stop: Grounds for Coffee

Saturday, March 22, 2025 | 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

3005 Harrison Boulevard, Ogden, UT

