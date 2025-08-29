KUER in St. George — Oct. 10 - 11
KUER is heading down to St. George this October. Check out when and where you can find us on our weekend journey to the southern desert.
Mug Stop in La Verkin:
Friday, Oct. 10, 8 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
River Rock Roasting Company
394 S State St, La Verkin, UT 84745
Live Conversation with "RadioWest" host Doug Fabrizio
Friday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m.
Electric Theater
68 E Tabernacle St, St. George, UT 84770
RSVPs are required for this event. Tickets will go on sale soon, so check back.
Downtown Farmers Market:
Saturday, Oct. 11, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Downtown Farmers Market
300 South 400 East St. George, UT 84770