⚠️ Our downtown St. George signal 107.7 is off the air. St. George listeners can hear us at 93.9 or on our stream

KUER in St. George — Oct. 10 - 11

Published August 29, 2025 at 12:18 PM MDT
KUER is heading down to St. George this October. Check out when and where you can find us on our weekend journey to the southern desert.

Mug Stop in La Verkin:
Friday, Oct. 10, 8 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
River Rock Roasting Company
394 S State St, La Verkin, UT 84745

Live Conversation with "RadioWest" host Doug Fabrizio
Friday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m.
Electric Theater
68 E Tabernacle St, St. George, UT 84770
RSVPs are required for this event. Tickets will go on sale soon, so check back.

Downtown Farmers Market:
Saturday, Oct. 11, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Downtown Farmers Market
300 South 400 East St. George, UT 84770

