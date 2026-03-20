April - 18 KUER Mug Stop: Neighborhood Hive

On Saturday, April 18, KUER will be at Neighborhood Hive in Salt Lake City for a Mug Stop from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Stop by the coffee shop to chat with Morning Edition host Ciara Hulet and other KUER staff, snag an exclusive mug and enjoy some great coffee.

For a $20 donation, you'll be able to get our new mug designed by local artist Paul Tew. This sleek design is only available in-person at our Mug Stops. And, as a bonus, you'll be able to fill it up with a free cup of coffee from our friends at Neighborhood Hive.

Come out, grab a mug and support KUER's Spring Fund Drive.

Spring Fund Drive Mug Stop: Neighborhood Hive

Saturday, April 18, 2026 | 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

2065 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City

