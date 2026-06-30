July 18 - KUER Mug Stop: Hidden Peaks Coffee

On Saturday, July 18, KUER will be at Hidden Peaks Coffee and Roasting Co. in Salt Lake City for a Mug Stop from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Stop by the coffee shop to chat with KUER celebrity guests, snag an exclusive mug and enjoy some great coffee.

For a $20 donation, you'll be able to get our new mug designed by local artist Paul Tew. This sleek design is only available in-person at our Mug Stops. And, as a bonus, you'll be able to fill it up with a free cup of coffee from our friends at Hidden Peaks Coffee and Roasting Co.

Summer Mug Stop: Hidden Peaks Coffee

Saturday, July 18, 2026 | 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

4879 S Redwood Road, Salt Lake City

