Honor Someone Special With a Gift in Their Name

If KUER was an important part of a loved one's life, a memorial or tribute gift is a meaningful way to honor their memory or celebrate a birthday, anniversary, or other special occasion. Your gift creates a lasting tribute in their name and helps ensure trusted local journalism and storytelling continue to serve Utah for generations to come.

Ways to Give a Memorial Gift

Make a donation directly through the Memorial Giving donation page . Please notify Ja’Naye Payne at 801-581-3227 or jpayne@kuer.org so we can provide you and your loved one with the proper acknowledgement. Send the donation directly to the station. If the memorial gift is given through an estate, please use our legal name and federal tax ID. KUER is a department of the University of Utah.



Legal Name: KUER

Address: 101 Wasatch Drive, Salt Lake City, UT 84112

Federal Tax ID: 87-6000525