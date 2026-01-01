Memorial Giving
Honor Someone Special With a Gift in Their Name
If KUER was an important part of a loved one's life, a memorial or tribute gift is a meaningful way to honor their memory or celebrate a birthday, anniversary, or other special occasion. Your gift creates a lasting tribute in their name and helps ensure trusted local journalism and storytelling continue to serve Utah for generations to come.
Ways to Give a Memorial Gift
Make a donation directly through the Memorial Giving donation page. Please notify Ja’Naye Payne at 801-581-3227 or jpayne@kuer.org so we can provide you and your loved one with the proper acknowledgement.
- Send the donation directly to the station. If the memorial gift is given through an estate, please use our legal name and federal tax ID. KUER is a department of the University of Utah.
Legal Name: KUER
Address: 101 Wasatch Drive, Salt Lake City, UT 84112
Federal Tax ID: 87-6000525