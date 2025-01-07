WATCH LIVE: Jimmy Carter to lie in state at the US Capitol Rotunda

Jimmy Carter's state funeral has moved to Washington after observances in his native Georgia.

Carter’s remains, which had been lying in repose at the Carter Presidential Center since Saturday, left the Atlanta campus Tuesday morning, accompanied by his children and extended family. Special Air Mission 39 departed Dobbins Air Reserve Base north of Atlanta and arrived at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, with a motorcade into Washington and the Capitol, where members of Congress paid there respects.

A bipartisan delegation of congressional members were led into the Capitol Rotunda by Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, Democrats who represent Carter’s home state. Vice President Kamala Harris, members of President Joe Biden's cabinet and three of the nine U.S. Supreme Court justices — John Roberts, Brett Kavanaugh and Elena Kagan — also were present.

Harris, Senate Majority Leader John Thune and House Speaker Mike Johnson delivered eulogies celebrating Carter's faith, military service and devotion to service, including his hands-on contributions to building homes for those in need through Habitat for Humanity.

“Jimmy Carter was that all too rare example of a gifted man who also walks with humility, modesty and grace,” Harris said, recalling his unpretentious approach to campaigning. He slept in the homes of his supporters to “share a meal with them at their table and listen to what was on their minds,” she said.

The former president, who died Dec. 29 at the age of 100, will lie in state Tuesday night and again Wednesday. His state funeral will be Thursday, Jan. 9, at Washington National Cathedral. President Joe Biden will deliver a eulogy.