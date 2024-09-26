© 2024 KUER 90.1
TreeNote

Tree Air Fresheners

By Nalini Nadkarni
Published September 26, 2024 at 3:43 PM MDT
ashleeappendicitus
/
WikiMedia Commons

On a recent trip to the airport, I noticed one of those tree-shaped air-fresheners dangling from the rearview mirror, the driver's effort to sweeten the car air with the aroma of pine trees.

The story behind those little trees started 72 years ago. Julius Sämann, an immigrant from Germany, worked for years in the northern forests of Canada, extracting the aromatic oils of evergreen trees. In 1952, he moved to Watertown, New York, and became a milkman — but, he couldn't stand the unavoidable smell of spilled milk.

Instead of just crying over it, he combined the fragrances of pine oil with blotter materials, and invented the first car air freshener, shaping them as evergreen trees to honor his past profession. 

And so began the Little Trees Car Freshener Corporation.  Soon, orders came in from all over the country. They gained a strong international following, called Wunderbaums in Germany, Arbres Magique in France and Magic Trees in England.

The company now makes aerosols in spray cans and vent strips. And they’ve branched out from the original scent of Royal Pine to 38 different aromas, hoping customers will opt for the smell of Caribbean Colada, Vanillaroma and New Car Scent to disguise the smell of sweaty clothes in a backseat gym bag. 

The corporate headquarters are still in Watertown, with factories in DeWitt, Iowa. It’s big business! In of 2022, the company made 85 million dollars.

The next time you take a taxi, note that in their own small way, those Little Trees hanging from the mirror are working hard to bring the outdoors just a little closer to us.

TreeNote
Nalini Nadkarni
Dr. Nalini Nadkarni is an emeritus professor of both The Evergreen State College and the University of Utah, one of the world’s leading ecologists and a popular science communicator. Dr. Nadkarni’s research and public engagement work is supported by the National Geographic Society and the National Science Foundation. Any opinions, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the National Science Foundation. @nalininadkarni
See stories by Nalini Nadkarni
