© 2024 KUER 90.1
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TreeNote

Golden Gingkos

By Nalini Nadkarni
Published November 14, 2024 at 12:13 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
JOGOS Public Assets
/
WikiMedia Commons

Although most trees lose their leaves just a few at a time, the leaves of gingko trees drop in synchrony, over the span of a day or two.

Ginkgos develop a leaf shedding layer, or abscission zone, all at once, so at the first hard frost, they rain to the ground in a saffron shower.

My husband, Jack, and I have a running bet — of a dollar — on the timing of “The Great Gingko Leaf Dump,” checking the gingko tree we encounter on our walk to work to see who will win.

Ginkgos are also known as maidenhair trees because their leaf veins radiate out in long parallel strands. Their separated leaf tips create the form of twin Japanese fans, hence the scientific name, Gingko bioloba, or "two lobes."

Their ancestors existed during the Jurassic epoch, coexisting with dinosaurs over 170 million years ago. People have cultivated gingkos for more than 3,000 years, and because they are resistant to disease and drought, they grow well in urban settings like Salt Lake City.

They also have separate male and female trees. Because the pulp that covers the seeds of female tree smells horribly putrid — not something you want to encounter on a stroll — city planners have to be careful about which individuals they plant.

And yet, over 800 mature female trees line the streets of our nation’s capital. So, how do they deal with the stinky fruits? Washington D.C. has a special license from the Environmental Protection Agency to spray those female ginkgos with a chemical that prevents their fruits from maturing. Happily, it's harmless to humans.

As the days grow colder, Jack and I will be watching our gingko every day. Whoever wins that dollar, we’ll both enjoy witnessing those leaves shedding in a symphony of gold.

TreeNote
Nalini Nadkarni
Dr. Nalini Nadkarni is an emeritus professor of both The Evergreen State College and the University of Utah, one of the world’s leading ecologists and a popular science communicator. Dr. Nadkarni’s research and public engagement work is supported by the National Geographic Society and the National Science Foundation. Any opinions, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the National Science Foundation. @nalininadkarni
See stories by Nalini Nadkarni
Support KUER
KUER is listener-supported public radio. Support this work by making a donation today.
Donate