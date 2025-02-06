© 2025 KUER 90.1
The Wild World of Logger Sports

By Nalini Nadkarni
Published February 6, 2025 at 2:00 PM MST
Logging in what is now Discovery Park, Seattle, Washington, 1907.
Seattle Municipal Archives
WikiMedia Commons
I once worked as a surveyor for the U. S. Forest Service in southeast Alaska.

My co-workers were snuff-chewing, big-bearded men who felled those huge spruce and cedar trees.

The highlight of the summer was the Fourth of July logger sports competition. There were competitions for axe-throwing, choker-setting and “topping the spar,” a timed event that measured who could zip up a tree the fastest with pole spikes and then slice off the top with a chainsaw.

These contests started over a century ago, when lumberjacks did the dangerous work of cutting and hauling timber. In their isolated camps, they competed to see who could throw a double-bit axe the most accurately, chop through a piece of wood fastest and stay on top of a rolling log the longest.

Those matches evolved to formal competitions at county fairs, festivals and later, on ESPN. New events arose, like the springboard chop, where contestants literally hack their way to the top of a pole with only a plank and an axe.

And then there’s the so-called "hot saw," where competitors see how fast they can cut logs using chainsaws powered by motorcycle engines that run on jet fuel.

The Lumberjack World Championships is held annually in Wisconsin with 21 events for men, women and teams. Lumberjack pros usually come from a long line of loggers, with teams often made up of siblings, parents, sons and daughters.

And there’s real money at stake! The best lumberjacks and lumberjills can win as much as $50,000.

But logger sports enthusiasts will tell you the competition is not about the money; it’s about pride in the work — and the chance to work with trees in any way. I can certainly understand that.

Nalini Nadkarni
Dr. Nalini Nadkarni is an emeritus professor of both The Evergreen State College and the University of Utah, one of the world’s leading ecologists and a popular science communicator. Dr. Nadkarni’s research and public engagement work is supported by the National Geographic Society and the National Science Foundation. Any opinions, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the National Science Foundation. @nalininadkarni
