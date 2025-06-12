How to see Utah's trees without leaving your house

This arboreal resource is literally rooted in Utahn history. For 30 years, Dr. Walter Cottam, professor of botany and co-founder of The Nature Conservancy of Utah, used campus trees for his research.

In 1961, the Utah State Legislature recognized Cottam’s work by designating the University's campus and Red Butte Garden as the State Arboretum.

In 2015, University students partnered with Facilities Management to identify and describe campus trees to the public. Each tree is identified on an interactive map, accompanied with the tree's common and scientific name, a photograph, the shape and size of its leaves and fruits and advice for its care.

Their markers are accompanied with a QR code, so you can experience the tour both physically and virtually.

The 96 featured trees are just a subset of those in our Arboretum. They include 12,000 individuals that belong to 350 species and cultivars. Thirteen have been designated as "Big Trees," by the Utah Register of Big Trees.

And Hooray! In 2014, the campus achieved “Tree Campus USA” recognition from the National Arbor Day Foundation.

So, you don't have to travel to California's redwoods or a tropical rainforest to see amazing trees. Just search for "University of Utah Tree Tour" to get instant access to those that grow in Salt Lake City’s back yard.