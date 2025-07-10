Trees and dancing

On a visit to western North Carolina, I drove by a bright red barn-like structure with a dancing couple painted on its side called "the Stompin' Ground." This is a hub of clogging, a dance form whose history involves shoes made of the wood from a variety of hardwood trees.

The word "clog" comes from the Gaelic word meaning "time." Clogging is a dance form where dancers use wooden shoes to turn out elaborate rhythmic percussive sounds accompanied by music.

One point of its origin was the cotton mills 18th century England. Workers wore wooden-soled clogs because the floors were constantly wet to keep the high humidity needed for the spinning cotton. Mill workers syncopated foot taps with the rhythmic sounds made by the loom shuttles. During breaks, they staged competitions, and later, performed in streets and pubs. Some added metal nails to their soles so sparks would fly as they danced, spotlighting their wooden shoes.

The skilled craftspeople who made these clogs were called bodgers. They hewed the shoes out of alder, balsa, willow, beech and sycamore, as the wood from these trees did not readily split.

Today, clogging shoes are made of leather, rather than wood. Contemporary dances have integrated steps from sources ranging from pointe ballet to hip hop. Performing teams wear brightly colored sequined costumes, and competitions across the country bring together teams for trophies and cash prizes.

To see some awesome clogging in person, I suggest visiting The Stompin’ Ground. Each April, they host the clogging "Shindig in the Valley." Its 5000 square foot wooden dance floor has hosted dancers for more than 30 years. Although the steps — and the shoes — have changed, the sound of those taps continues to bring joy to those who dance, watch and listen.