The poetry of the tulip poplar

"TreeNote" host Nalini Nadkarni recommends the scientific name of the tulip tree, Liriodendron tulipifera — Lirio for short — as a good name for parents-to-be to consider for their child.
Bruce Marlin
/
WikiMedia Commons
While on my honeymoon in the lush forests of the Great Smoky Mountains, I collected a handful of seeds of a tulip poplar tree. Over 40 years later, I still have them, nestled in my dresser drawer as a memento.

The tulip tree has my favorite scientific name, Liriodendron tulipifera. During our honeymoon, my husband and I toyed with naming the daughter we might one day have as "Little Lirio."

Individual tulip poplars can live for up to 500 years, but they seldom occur in very old forests because their saplings cannot tolerate shade. So their distribution tends to be restricted to forests that are less than a century old.

Some of the very largest tulip poplars are more than 20 feet in circumference and 100 feet tall. A wonderful cluster of them grows in a national forest in North Carolina named for the poet Joyce Kilmer, who is best-known for his short poem, "Trees." In 1914, it became one of the most popular poems in the country.

Although some of Kilmer’s critics have dismissed his poem as being overly sentimental, it seems that just about everyone knows the first line:

I think that I shall never see, a poem lovely as a tree.

Kilmer later became a soldier in World War I, and sadly, was killed by a sniper's bullet at the age of 31.

I like to think of him sitting in the shade of one of those large, straight-trunked tulip trees, observing that his tree may "in summer wear, a nest of robins in her hair."

Nalini Nadkarni
Dr. Nalini Nadkarni is an emeritus professor of both The Evergreen State College and the University of Utah, one of the world’s leading ecologists and a popular science communicator. Dr. Nadkarni’s research and public engagement work is supported by the National Geographic Society and the National Science Foundation. Any opinions, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the National Science Foundation. @nalininadkarni
