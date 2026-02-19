© 2026 KUER 90.1
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TreeNote

Trees and art

By Nalini Nadkarni
Published February 19, 2026 at 10:54 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
A display of art supplies in an art shop window in Paris. Trees provide artists with wood for paintbrush handles, supply boxes, palette and more.
Joe deSousa
/
WikiMedia Commons
A display of art supplies in an art shop window in Paris. Trees provide artists with wood for paintbrush handles, supply boxes, palette and more.

It’s no wonder that trees have long inspired artists. Not only are they beautiful, they also symbolize renewal, growth, time, knowledge and spirituality.

But trees don’t just inspire imagery. They also provide materials that are used to make art. There’s wood for the art itself — in sculptures, wood-turning and printmaking. Trees provide the wood for art supplies like drawing boards, stretcher bars, paint brush handles and panels.

And trees contribute a rich palette of colors from their bark, leaves and fruit. Black walnut hulls and alder bark make rich, earthy blacks and browns for natural inks and stains.

A visit to Philadelphia’s Museum for Art in Wood illuminates the creative potential of trees. It’s an internationally recognized hub for contemporary wood art and design, with nearly 1500 pieces in its permanent collection. The curators feature works from both established and emerging artists.

A recent exhibition showed off the work of wood sculptor Norm Sartorius, who makes non-functional wooden spoons. He describes them as “Not spoons to stir the soup, but spoons to stir the soul.” Another exhibit, called “Strange Woodcraft” highlights Weird and Eerie Sculpture, a grouping of unique wooden pieces.

That’s what I love about the intersections of trees and art. Whether they inspire art, are used to make the art, or are the art, trees provide us with endless creative options.

TreeNote
Nalini Nadkarni
Dr. Nalini Nadkarni is an emeritus professor of both The Evergreen State College and the University of Utah, one of the world’s leading ecologists and a popular science communicator. Dr. Nadkarni’s research and public engagement work is supported by the National Geographic Society and the National Science Foundation. Any opinions, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the National Science Foundation. @nalininadkarni
See stories by Nalini Nadkarni
Support KUER
KUER is listener-supported public radio. Support this work by making a donation today.
Donate