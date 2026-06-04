© 2026 KUER 90.1
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TreeNote

Trees with a twist

By Nalini Nadkarni
Published June 4, 2026 at 10:50 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
A twisted tree on Craigneston Hill, Scotland.
Walter Baxter
/
WikiMedia Commons
A twisted tree on Craigneston Hill, Scotland.

When I walk through an evergreen forest, I like to keep track of which way the trees twist. Many conifers have a spiral grain in their wood, meaning the fibers run in a gentle helix around the trunk rather than straight up and down.

Wood grain can spiral either clockwise or counterclockwise. Which direction it spirals likely depends on how the tree's growth layer arranges tiny fibers as it builds new wood. You’ll encounter this in species like Scots pine, Sitka spruce and Douglas-fir.

What makes a tree a righty or a lefty? Scientists can’t say for sure, but they have some ideas! Just as with humans, part of the answer appears to be genetics.

But a tree’s environment also plays a role. As trees grow, they experience twisting forces from wind and from the uneven weight of their own crowns. In some species, the spiral direction can even change as it gets older.

Why have trees evolved this twist? It may help them survive strong winds.

In a tree with perfectly straight grain, bending concentrates stress along a single vertical line of wood fibers, so the trunk will split under heavy gusts. But a spiral grain spreads those forces around the trunk, distributing stress across many fibers.

Instead of behaving like a rigid beam, the trunk acts more like a flexible cable, able to bend and twist without breaking.

So, on your next forest hike, look closely. Some of those seemingly straight trees may actually have a quiet twist.

TreeNote
Nalini Nadkarni
Dr. Nalini Nadkarni is an emeritus professor of both The Evergreen State College and the University of Utah, one of the world’s leading ecologists and a popular science communicator. Dr. Nadkarni’s research and public engagement work is supported by the National Geographic Society and the National Science Foundation. Any opinions, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the National Science Foundation. @nalininadkarni
See stories by Nalini Nadkarni
Support KUER
KUER is listener-supported public radio. Support this work by making a donation today.
Donate